100 Deadliest Days
919039361464473

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fifteen people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads in the last 10 days, at the mid-point of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS), Idaho State Police, and over 50 law enforcement partners across Idaho are joining forces to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving. Now through July 30, expect to see more officers on the road looking for speeding, tailgating, and other aggressive driving behaviors.

  • So far this year 121people have been killed on Idaho roads. Forty-fiveof those fatalities happened during the 100 Deadliest Days, which is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. Last year 39 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.


Recommended for you

Load comments