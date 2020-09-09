The special session of the Idaho Legislature, Aug. 24-26, clarified just how the election officials in Idaho will be able to conduct the Presidential General Election this fall. A request from the Association of Idaho County Clerks to allow a general open polling location or locations be established in each county was rejected. As a result, the election process in most counties will return to the traditional precinct polling places.
For Gem County that is just fine.
“Pending any unforeseen changes we expect the November election to include absentee and in person voting,” said Gem County Clerk Shelly Tilton.
Gem County will operate 13 polling precincts with its normal 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. polling hours. In addition, Absentee balloting will take place through the City Clerk’s office in the Gem County courthouse but it will not be open to on-going voting at courthouse.
“In order for staff to process the very large number of absentee ballots and prepare for Election Day voting we likely won’t have early voting at the courthouse, that would all be done by mail.”
Balancing the work load of staff and taking some of the pressure off the polling places is key for Tilton and other Idaho election officials to make the November 3 voting as smooth as possible.
The success of the mail-in absentee process in May has Tilton encouraged that many voters may choose to continue to vote in that manner. Early requests for those absentee ballots are now being accepted. The earlier the requests come in the easier it will be for the absentee ballots to be prepared and mailed to voters.
The deadline to file a request with the county clerk for an absentee ballot will be 5 p.m. on October 23. Those request forms are available currently at the courthouse and online at gemcounty.org/elections/
Many Idaho counties are concerned whether they can arrange for enough poll workers for the fall election. Many traditional poll workers are retirees and considered part of the more vulnerable populace to the COVID virus.
Gem County appears to be okay in that regard.
“We may have enough poll workers, we are working on that now. Larger counties are having quite a bit of difficulty finding locations and poll workers. We are fortunate with that in Gem County,” Tilton said. “Additional volunteers are certainly welcome to apply as that would be helpful in case we need more.”
They could contact the clerks office at elections@co.gem.id.us or by calling 208-365-4561.