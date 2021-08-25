A number of seats on local governmental governing bodies will be on the ballot in November. Just who plans to run for re-election is not totally clear yet but there are a number of apparent open positions.
Filings of intent to run for an office that will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 2 ballot are due soon. Declarations of candidacy must be filed with the secretary of each of the governmental entities or districts no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2021.
Prospective candidates can pick up Declarations at the respective districts office or at the Gem County Clerk’s Office. Candidates must be registered voters who reside within the boundaries of the district.
City of Emmett
Three positions on the City Council will be up for election this fall. Council members Steve Nebeker and Gary Resinkin has reported to the Messenger Index that they intend to submit papers to run for re-election. Michelle Welch’s position is the other spot up for re-election and as of press time had not committed either way as to where she will be running this fall.
Emmett council positions are not zoned to a specific district so all candidates for the position run in an open race with the three top voter-getters receiving the three seats in question for a four-year term.
Declarations for City Council positions can be picked up at Emmett City Hall, 501 E. Main Street, Emmett.
Emmett School District
Three of the Emmett School Board’s six seats are up for election in November. The three seats are currently held by Ronnie Weeks, Ross Walker and Zach Higgins and it’s not known if they plan to seek re-election.
If more than three people file for the seats, then the three who receive the most votes will be sworn into office in January when the new four-year terms begin.
Because the Emmett School District is a specially chartered school district, established before Idaho became a state, trustees don’t represent zones like they do in other school districts. Emmett’s trustees are elected in a county-wide election and may live anywhere within the Emmett School District.
Qualified candidates must meet the following criteria: Individuals need to be 18 years old; a United States citizen, and a resident of the Emmett School District for at least 30 days.
The prospective Board Member must complete the Candidate Filing Packet-PDF, which includes a petition for candidacy and a declaration of candidacy.
You can access that PDF online: https://tinyurl.com/2b567ndh
Candidates must go to the County Elections Department to have signatures (at least 5) on the petition certified. This can’t be done after the filing deadline. The county provides a certification page that must be included in the candidate packet.
Packets are due to District Clerk Angela Mattingly at 119 N. Wardwell Avenue, Emmett, by 5 pm Friday, September 3.
Contact District Clerk Angela Mattingly at 208-365-6301 for more information.
Gem County Recreation District
The three-person GCRD Board which oversees the operations of the Gem County Recreation District has two positions currently available to fill. They can be filled prior to the election by appointment if applicants apply now. If they are filled prior to the November election and no one files for a seat via the election process, no election will be held. If multiple candidates to run for the board then those names will appear on the November ballot.
More information regarding the current openings and Declaration forms for the fall election can be obtained at the GCRD Offices, 107 E. Main St. Emmett.
Gem Fire District #1
One position will be up for vote on the rural fire district that has jurisdiction outside the City of Emmett and most of southern Gem County. Candidates must live within the fire district. Declaration forms can be obtained at the District #1 offices at 115 West 3rd St. in Emmett.
Gem Fire District #2
Fire District 2 has jurisdiction approximately north and east of Black Canyon Dam in Gem County. One board position is facing election in November. Candidates must live within the fire district. Declaration forms can be obtained at the District #2 offices at 6922 Sweet-Ola Highway in Sweet.
Other Ballot Positions Available
Middleton Rural Fire District: 302 E. Main Street, Middleton.
Eagle Fire Protection District: 1119 E. State St., Suite 240, Eagle.
Ola Cemetery District: 11355 Ola School Road, Ola.
Sweet-Montour Cemetery District: 7617 Sweet-Ola Highway, Sweet.