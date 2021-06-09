If you haven’t been on the Gem County Fairgrounds recently, you will be in for a lot of new looks.
Gone is the old wooden grandstand and quickly rising in its place is a new aluminum configuration that will seat 1,500. This project has been several years in the preparations and funding process and includes fully ADA compliant entries and step patterns.
The seating installation is nearly completed and rearrangement of ticket booths and other ancillary functions will be ready soon. The new grandstand will likely get a test run for the Believe Pulling Sled truck pull on Friday, June 18 and a Demolition Derby on Saturday, June 19.
Summer Classic Stock Show
You can get a sneak preview of the facility upgrades if you attend the Gem Summer Classic stock show that will be at the Fairgrounds June 10-13. This inaugural event will feature the following animals:
Goats — June 10
Swine — June 11
Sheep — June 12
Cattle — June 13
Online entries were open until June 8. They are accepting day of show entries but late fees apply.
Fair and Rodeo ready to roll
By the time the horse portion of the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo enters the arena on July 24, most all of the new improvements should be fully operational.
Another very noticeable upgrade will be viewable from the new grandstands during the Rodeo. The entire bucking chute configuration on the north side of the arena has been replaced, along with a new announcers stand.
The Fair and Rodeo official kicks off on Wednesday, July 28 with opening ceremonies during the day and a truck pull at night. A bike rodeo will return for the Thursday grandstand performance with the Idaho Cowboys Association Rodeo coming home on July 30 and 31. There will be live music nightly after the rodeo.