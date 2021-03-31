Things are going to look a lot different at the Gem County Fairgrounds by the time the Gem/Boise Fair and Rodeo rolls around in late July this year. Primary among those “new looks” will be a brand new Grandstands.
This past week the final approval came from the Gem County Commission to move forward with a project that has been in the planning and saving mode for several years. Within the next few days the old wooden Grandstands should be razed to make room for new aluminum stands that have been ordered.
The project will actually be completed by a series of separately bid steps, the first being the last approved. Last week the demolition contract was awarded which will clear the current structure.
After the aged wooden stands have been removed, the ground will be prepped and concrete support installed for the arrival of the new bleachers.
The new bleachers are expected to arrive in early June with completion of the project scheduled for late June — about 30 days prior to this year’s Fair and Rodeo. The new bleachers will seat up to 1,500 people and will be ADA compliant for spectator access.
Cost of the bleachers including installation comes to $193,816. That does not include the demolition or ground preparation but the total cost will be below the $500,000 costs projected three-years ago when the Fair Board and the County Commissioners started planning for the badly needed renovation.
The conditions of the Grandstands have been cited numerous times by prospective event promoters as to why they opted not to bring their event to Emmett in the past.
In addition to the Grandstands, the Rodeo Board is also making some renovations to the rodeo arena as well. The bucking chutes have been removed and their replacements are expected within the next couple of weeks.
With some easing in COVID-19 restrictions plans are being made — contingent on Southwest District Health oversight — for a full summer of horse, animal, go cart, match race, truck pull and rodeo activities at the Emmett facility.