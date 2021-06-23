The entire arena at the Gem County Fairgrounds has received a face lift this spring, including the replacement of the wooden grandstands. New aluminum seating for 1,500 is now in place with full ADA compliant access and unobstructed views.
In addition, a number of other changes have been made in preparations for the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo at the end of July, including new bucking chutes.
This year’s Fair will run from July 24-31 with the Rodeo running July 28-31 including a truck pull, dirt bike rodeo, and two-nights of ICA sanctioned rodeo.
The public is invited to a sneak preview Friday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at an open house. A taco feed sponsored by the 4-H Leaders Council for only $5 per plate will be available.