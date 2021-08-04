We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Hannah Rinehart receives the official Gem/Boise Rodeo tiara on her hat from two-year reigning Queen Brooklynn Keller during ceremonies at the end of the Rodeo Royalty Gala last week.
The Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo persevered through one of its hottest week’s ever, dodged some Saturday storm threats, and posted perhaps a record sales total at the Livestock Sale on Saturday.
Despite the persistent stifling heat wave, hundreds of 4-H and FFA youth displayed their animal and non-animal projects all week at the Gem County Fairgrounds. With additional cooling capacity installed this past year in some of the venues the kids and animals appeared to handle the weather well.
A large increase in the number of participants over the covid-detracted 2020 Fair and Rodeo helped create a much more active and exciting atmosphere.
Some of that excitement poured over into the livestock Pavilion on Saturday when bidders spent an apparent record $434,000 to purchase the youth raised beef, lamb, goat and swine. That amount was more than $200,000 over that raised in 2020.
Fair crowds turned out both Wednesday and Thursday for grandstand arena performances of the Believe Truck Pull and the Dirt Bike Rodeo, respectively. The new grandstands were nearly filled to capacity each Friday and Saturday evenings for the ICA Rodeo.
The crowning moment on Saturday night was the introduction of Hannah Rinehart as the Queen for the 2022 Gem/Boise County Rodeo. Rinehart received her tiara from two-year reigning Queen Brooklyn Keller.
Rinehart is the daughter of Paula and Jonathan Rinhart and hails from Star. A recent graduate of Eagle High School, Rinehart and her horse Rocco will be representing the Gem/Boise County Rodeo throughout the next year at rodeo and public appearances across Idaho and into Oregon. She intends to pursue an education in the beauty products industry, attending the Paul Mitchell School while serving as the Rodeo’s ambassador.
Named Princess of the 2022 Gem/Boise Rodeo was 13-year-old Destiny Pattee, the daughter of Richard and Shelby Pattee of Emmett.
Lightning storms which circled the Emmett Valley Saturday evening for the most part stirred clear of the Fairgrounds. A brief sprinkle in the early stages of the rodeo was short-lived and a heavier rain did not arrive until well after the show was over.
Emmett received less than a half inch of rain Saturday night while many areas surrounding it saw downpours of over an inch and flash flood warnings. Two lightening caused fires were ignited north of Emmett but were quickly contained.