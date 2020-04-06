Face masks - effective for whom?

A growing consumer demand for face masks has seen an increased domestic production in the face of the continuing spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory infection. That's being realized locally with a surge in homemade masks as manufactured medically approved masks remain in short supply.
Treasure Valley residents are NOT advised to contact local hospitals with questions about face masks or where to obtain one since their resources are in short supply for emergency needs.
The Center for Disease Control had previously discounted the value of protecting the non-infected by them wearing a face mask. Partly due to the emphasis in getting an adequate supply of effective masks for healthcare and emergency services providers, the effectiveness of face masks for the general populace in stemming the spread of coronavirus was not considered as strategically important.
Medical experts say that wearing a face mask, particularly an ill fitting one, may not dramatically reduce the wearer's risk of contracting the virus. However, if those who have tested positive or been directly exposed to a positive tested person would wear the mask it could be effective in reducing the spread to others. Additional data is now revealing at least some impact of wearing face masks on the rate of community spread. The CDC has now taken a more pro-active stance regarding face masks, even if they are not formally FDA certified.
Please find the complete guide from the CDC, including patterns for making your own face masks, here.
Additional information regarding measures to flatten the curve of infection spread can be found at idahopress.com/coronavirus
The April 15 print edition of the Messenger Index will feature local quilters and seamstresses who have taken advantage of their skills and the Stay Home order to produce face masks to supplement commercial production.