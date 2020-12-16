Emmett staff and students are looking forward to the holiday break that starts Saturday, December 19th; classes resume January 4th.
The face coverings requirement expires at the end of this week, and unless the Board of Trustees takes action to change the category or requirements, Emmett Schools will start again in the “yellow” category with no face covering requirement, except where students want to return from quarantine early, Superintendent Craig Woods said Monday night during the regular school board meeting.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation during the past three weeks,” Woods said. “ We hope everyone continues to take steps to prevent the spread of the COVID virus as we head into the holidays.”
Numbers this past week are encouraging, with only 8 confirmed cases in schools.
Numbers for the past week, December 8-14 in the Emmett School District are:
• Quarantined: 56
• Suspected: 14
• Probable: 1
• Confirmed: 8
Numbers for the past two weeks, December 1-14 in the Emmett School District are:
• Quarantined: 95
• Suspected: 32
• Probable: 1
• Confirmed: 37
Free Testing available with Southwest District Health for students
Southwest District Health is ramping up the availability of free testing for students and staff, thanks to assistance with the Idaho National Guard. Weekend appointments will be offered soon. Call 208-296-1030 to make an appointment. Testing occurs at the Caldwell Southwest District Health Office.
School District Testing
The Emmett School District nurses are also trained to test students and staff for COVID and submit samples to Crush the Curve organization for results. Students needing a test may contact their school nurse. Testing is being done Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 and 11 am. Students are only tested with parental permission. Call the school nurse for an appointment.
CUMULATIVE NUMBERS
Since September 1 (as of Dec. 14, 2020)
• Confirmed COVID cumulative cases:
o Emmett High School: 34 students, 6 staff
o Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School: 6 student, 5 staff
o Emmett Middle School: 7 students, 13 staff,
o Butte View Elementary: 2 students, 1 staff,
o Carberry Elementary: 4 students, 12 staff members
o Shadow Butte: 3 students, 3 staff
o District Office/Butte View Complex: 5 staff
o Bus Staff: 2
o Districtwide confirmed cumulative: 56 students, 47 staff
• Probable COVID cumulative cases:
o Emmett High School: 4 students
o Emmett Middle School: 3 students
o Shadow Butte: 1 student
o Bus staff: 1
o Districtwide probable cumulative: 8 students, 1 staff
• Cumulative Quarantines (exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid)
o Emmett High School: 194 students; 2 staff
o Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School: 23 students, 2 staff
o Emmett Middle School: 170 students, 3 staff
o Butte View Elementary: 33 students
o Carberry Elementary: 54 students, 3 staff
o Shadow Butte Elementary: 98 students; 10 staff
o Ola Elementary: 0
o Sweet-Montour Elementary: 2 student, 2 staff
o Butte View Complex: 1 staff
o Bus staff: 4
o Districtwide cumulative quarantines: 554 students; 27 staff
• Emmett School District cumulative suspected (students or staff home ill, getting tested)
o Emmett High School: 57 students, 1 staff
o Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School: 11 students; 3 staff
o Emmett Middle School: 24 students, 6 staff
o Butte View Elementary: 5 students
o Carberry Elementary: 28 students, 4 staff
o Shadow Butte Elementary: 24 students, 4staff
o Ola Elementary: 0
o Sweet-Montour Elementary: 2 students
o Butte View Complex: 1 staff
o Bus Staff: 1 staff
o District-wide cumulative suspected students: 151 students; 20 staff
Definitions
• Quarantined: People who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID case.
• Confirmed: People who have been tested positive for COVID.
• Probables: People who had direct contact with someone who tested positive AND has COVID symptoms.
• Suspected: Students or staff who are ill and have been tested and are awaiting results, or who may be tested.