Black Canyon reservoir below normal

Water levels on the Black Canyon Reservoir remain low from fall draw down and extended maintenance work being conducted by the Bureau of Reclamation.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Love was in the air last Tuesday, and so was snow, at least in the Treasure Valley overnight.

It’s likely that the state could buck the trend of drier consecutive La Niña winters, something that hasn’t happened since the 1950s in the part of Idaho south of the Salmon River. But that doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed.


Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

