An excessive heat warning has been issued for most of the Pacific Northwest through this week, and likely to be extended beyond the Fourth of July weekend.
The official warning for the Treasure Valley currently extends until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3 but projections from Accuweather.com don’t show daytime temperatures below 100 degrees until after July 5 and no sub-90 degree high temperatures likely before July 14.
Lows during this time frame will only cool off into the upper 60s to mid 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of cooling.
The highest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with Accuweather projecting Emmett’s high to reach 108 and 107 respectively. Both would be record highs for those dates.
The intense heat and atmospheric conditions have health experts recommending limited outdoor exposure as the UV ratings are projected to be maxed out at 10 all week with the exception of a 5 rating on the Fourth of July when heavier cloud cover may provide a small break.
High heat often prompts thunderstorm activity, like was experienced last Tuesday. Projections for this week’s heatwave, however, are optimistic that severe thunderstorms will not develop. Thursday afternoon and evening are given an 18% chance of producing a storm while the rest of the week appears clear.
A consistent air movement or breeze from 4 to 17 miles per hour is expected help suppress the pressure build ups that fuel thunderstorm formations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
REDUCING HEAT STRESS
Extended heat waves can create danger beyond human health. Increased electricity demands for air-conditioning can create overloads on the electrical grid.
With Seattle and Portland both experiencing record heat this week as well, the Northwest power grid is expected to be tested. Idaho Power and the Bonneville Power Administration are requesting that customers ease up on their thermostats and actively limit power usage during the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. time frame when demand is traditionally at its highest.
With much of the west and a large portion of Idaho gripped with a continuing drought, this week will not make those circumstances any better. The drought and this heat will put livestock at risk in some cases. Keeping livestock well hydrated is always a challenge in the summer time but more so under these conditions. The lack of traditional grazing and pasture grounds already withered from drought conditions will force many livestock producers to have to tap expensive hay reserves.
While some row crops, like corn, take advantage of heat units to accelerate growth, there is a breaking point where too much heat can arrest that growth. Once the 100 degree mark has been breached the heat benefits greatly diminish.
Surviving an extended heat spell for many crops will be entirely dependent upon receiving ample water supply. For Gem County it appears the water supply in the Payette River system will be sufficient. That may not be the case in much of the rest of Idaho this summer. Any additional amounts of water required to be released this summer to maintain crops could greatly diminish any reserves needed for future years if the drought conditions remain.