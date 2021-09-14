The Emmett School District Board of Trustees Monday night voted 5-0 to change some of the COVID-19 related protocols with a goal to keep healthy students in the classroom. The change is effective Friday, September 17th.
The change means students will not be quarantined if they are exposed to someone with a positive case of COVID. Instead, parents will need to monitor their children closely and keep them home if they are showing any COVID-related symptoms, especially a fever of 100.4 or above.
“It’s absolutely imperative that parents keep students home if they are sick or have a fever,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “That’s out of respect for everyone in the community.”
This change closely mirrors the Nampa School District and several other school districts statewide and places the responsibility of deciding who should and should not be quarantined on parents, the new protocol states.
“Often, we’re sending students home for 10 days when they are perfectly healthy, and then we require them to have a negative test result if they want to return early,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “It makes it even more challenging for parents because it’s hard to get appointments for testing.”
This new protocol would eliminate those quarantines and testing as long as parents closely monitor for symptoms and keep their children home if they are ill, Woods emphasized.
The District will continue to track and report Confirmed and Probable cases at each building. Parents will be notified when students are exposed to students or staff who tested positive for Covid.
Students and staff, who have been notified of possible close contact exposure, will be asked to conduct a daily Home Health Screening Checklist for symptoms, including a check for fever. Anything over 100.4 degrees is considered a fever.
Students and staff who exhibit symptoms may not attend school while exhibiting symptoms.
Students who exhibit symptoms at school will be isolated and parents will be called to pick up their students.
Parents should continue to report to the school if their child is tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Another important change in the protocol, dictates that if an outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases that exceeds 3% in a 14-day rolling total of student body or building staff, Southwest District Health would be contacted for possible recommendations that may include:
* Short-term closure for additional cleaning and sanitation for the recommended 2-5 days.
* Possible contact tracing and quarantine of students and staff
* School closures because of a lack of substitute personnel may be required at a lower threshold than 3%
In the event of future school closures, students would be expected to check in and complete school work during the closure.
Woods told the board that 3 percent would not automatically mean a short-term closure.
While Idaho projection models suggest a peak in early October but as we are all aware COVID-19 will be an ongoing health concern. The CDC recommends vaccinations for people 16 and older and wearing masks.The Emmett School District does not require masks.