The Emmett Board of Trustees reviewed a draft version Wednesday, July 15, of the Schools Reopening Plan and will accept public comment until July 27 before considering it for adoption for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plan is based on four categories, from green to red, with parameters to provide a framework amid the COVID-19 pandemic that provides face-to-face education for as long as it is feasible to do so safely. However, recognizing that some families may feel uncomfortable with sending their children to the classroom at this time, a new online school will operate to provide another district option.
Superintendent Craig Woods said District Administrators have worked to create a re-entry framework that provides teachers, staff, and administration guidance in developing building level, classroom level, and department specific procedures and expectations maximize the ability to deliver the best education during uncertain pandemic conditions.
Trustees asked questions and provided feedback regarding the draft plan during the meeting. If you missed the meeting, you can listen to the recorded YouTube version available through emmettschools.org. District patrons and parents can review the draft plan online and email comments to the board clerk, amattingly@isd221.net before 2 pm Monday, July 27.
Chairman Hoss White encouraged parents to send in their opinions on the draft so the board can make the best informed decision.
Woods also shared information regarding a new online K-12 program called Emmett Remote Academy (ERA). ERA, the open enrollment online school, would provide successful students a diploma at the end of their senior year and would allow students in middle and high school grade levels the chance to participate in extracurricular activities.
Trustees discussed the question of whether masks, when appropriate, should be recommended or required, but were not ready to commit. However, trustees recognized there’s a strong division between those who want masks and those who don’t want such a requirement. Ultimately, White said, the end decision should reflect what’s best for students, both physically and emotionally.
The four-tiered categories — green, yellow, orange and red — establish criteria that help the Emmett School District prioritize health and safety of students and staff in accordance with the Southwest District Health Department and CDC recommendations for schools. It also reflects the framework recently established by the Idaho State Board of Education. The plan also links to the Southern Idaho Conference Guidelines for Covid-19 developed by athletic directors and coaches.