ESD Trustees reject furlough proposal

Facing expected education budget withholdings by the State of Idaho in response to the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees met twice last week. After hours of discussion and fact finding, the Board at its Thursday evening meeting rejected a proposal to furlough 46 “underutilized” employees according to a release from the District.
“Instead, the District will immediately develop a plan to reassign classified employees, such as bus drivers, bus attendants and paraprofessionals, to tackle maintenance and office duties in May. The employees have been underutilized in their role, with students not being on campus.”
The District release confirmed that those employees have been paid to this point. Now that schools closures have gone on for so long, Superintendent Craig Woods told trustees, “to be fiscally responsible to our patrons the district should furlough them or reassign them temporarily to perform duties outside their job description to support the district.”
At a Tuesday evening meeting trustees expressed concern of furloughing employees when the goal has been to create a family-like culture for all staff members. After more information was provided Thursday night, trustees chose the reassignment option for the month of May, the last month of their contracts in this fiscal year.
The furloughs were considered because like many Idaho school districts, Emmett faces two budget challenges: A 1% mandated holdback in state funds for all schools from the current year’s budget and an anticipated 5% holdback in the 2020-2021 year as well.
The holdbacks are the result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order for Idaho.
“As we prepare budgets for next year, our initial prediction, even with other cutbacks, is that we will see a shortfall that exceeds $850,000,” Woods told trustees Tuesday night.
Even with frozen budgets and a plan to trim expenses, additional steps are needed to help balance the budget, Woods explained.
When the trustees couldn’t decide Tuesday night, they asked for more information and a Thursday night meeting. Armed with more details, they were able to reach a unanimous decision.
“We need to be fiscally responsible,” Trustee Chair Hoss White said. “ But whether they are working for the school district, or they are on unemployment, it’s still taxes.”
“What happens to our Rock Star classified staff if we furlough?” White asked. “I personally can’t ask 46 people to take a hit when we can work as a team and have all employees take a furlough day in the new fiscal year.”
The other board members also said they could not support any action that would furlough the employees in May.
“It all comes back to the culture of our school district,” Woods said: “The intent was to help our school and maybe help some of our employees. But given the culture, I don’t think it’s worth the $60,000 in savings.”
Trustees agreed that it would be inappropriate to ask the Gem County Education Association to reopen the master contract in the current year to ask teachers to consider a furlough day in this fiscal year.
School board members agreed that they will have to make some very difficult financial decisions in the next few months.
“That $850,000 (projected shortfall) is a mountain we’re going to have to climb,” White said. “But I believe we have a choice here, and we need to take care of our own.”
Reduction in Force for 2020-2021 school year
Trustees did approve, with a unanimous vote, Superintendent Woods’ request to trigger the district’s Reduction in Force provision to determine possible cuts for the new budget year that starts July 1. A draft plan, developed with district administrators, would be presented as early as the next board meeting on May 11.
But that does not mean that the plan has to be enacted, Woods said.
“The goal is to reduce the impact to all employees during this difficult time,” Woods said.
In addition to possible reductions, he has also identified staff reductions at the District Office level.
“Sadly, this is a reality we’re looking at,” White said. “And I hope and pray it doesn’t come to staff reductions.”
“These are not recommendations that I will take lightly,” Woods said. “I have spent much time deliberating with building administration, department directors, and Treasure Valley superintendents as to the best alternatives for the Emmett School District employees and students. I believe I have to recommend what is best for the overall educational programs of our district.”
Woods said the District will wait for direction from the State Department of Education and will work with the Gem County Education Association, directors, and building administrators to develop a plan that allows Emmett School District the best opportunity to continue to support our students and our staff.
The budget setting process will change a bit this year because information from the State Department of Education is not available due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
● The June 8 budget hearing will be held June 29.
● The July 13 board meeting will be moved to July 27.