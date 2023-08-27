The Emmett School District transportation department has been awarded the prestigious Spot Inspection of the Year Award by the State Department of Education.
This is the first time since 2005 that Emmett has been chosen as recipients of the award and according to Emmett School superintendent Craig Woods, "it's a clear reflection of the exceptional efforts poured into every aspect of our transportation program."
What the Inspection Entailed
In November 2022, a rigorous spot inspection scrutinized administrative, fiscal, and performance areas of our student transportation program. This comprehensive review covered school buses, driver records, maintenance, routes, safety measures, and so much more.
The inspection performance report rated ESD transportation excellent in every facet of the inspection:
Drivers showcased top-notch vehicle operation, student management, and rapport with students.
Procedures aligned flawlessly with state training curriculum.
Ridership was meticulously reviewed and reconciled.
Supervision at schools upheld a safe and courteous atmosphere.
Documentation was meticulously organized, reflecting 100% compliance.
Buses were maintained immaculately.
Staff displayed professionalism and qualifications were met.
Transportation Department director Shawna Davis called the inspection results "a community effort."
And she used the opportunity to thank her staff but also to challenge them and the community to keep on top of every facet of the transportation effort as school gets underway for another year.
"Our transportation department's hard work doesn't stop here. As they start on another year of serving as our students' transportation superheroes, they kindly ask our community to keep a watchful eye out for them on the roads." Davis said. Together, we ensure our precious cargo's safe journey to and from school. Watch for those stop arms!"