ESD Bus Honorees
Submitted photo

The Emmett School District transportation department has been awarded the prestigious Spot Inspection of the Year Award by the State Department of Education.  

This is the first time since 2005 that Emmett has been chosen as recipients of the award and according to Emmett School superintendent Craig Woods, "it's a clear reflection of the exceptional efforts poured into every aspect of our transportation program."


