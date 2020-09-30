The Emmett School District has made arrangements to have students currently quarantined due to exposure to persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 tested on Thursday. The school district sent an email to parents of students who had been quarantined this week notifying them of the opportunity on Thursday.
As of September 28 ESD reported a total of 139 students and staff being classified as quarantined. That is in addition to a total of 6 confirmed cases, 9 probably cases and 31 suspected cases which had already been tested from either the student population or staff.
The largest number of quarantined students reported was at Emmett Middle School where 67 are so classified. Emmett High School had 44 students placed in quarantine status.
The Wednesday email informed parents to "please check your email if you have a student who has been quarantined and register for tomorrow’s COVID testing. Registration is easy and we should have results late Friday night for most tests."
The testing data will help the Emmett School District make informed decisions so we can keep our schools open for face-to-face learning.
“We certainly understand your frustrations,” Superintendent Craig Woods said regarding the increased number of quarantines. This drive-thru clinic also helps improve access to testing.”
“We want to keep schools open, but we also have to keep them safe for students and staff. But even if several students show that they have COVID, doesn’t mean we are going to shut schools down because they will already be home and not infecting other students.”
“As we work through this pandemic, please monitor your student’s health and don’t send them to school if they are sick,” Woods said.
Teachers are working with quarantined students so they can keep up with their school work and if you haven’t heard from them, please contact your child’s teacher.
Southwest District Health Department returned Gem County to an Orange status in its Health Level assessment released Wednesday evening. Gem County had been moved to Yellow status two weeks ago but a rash of positive tests the past ten days has pushed the county back into the Orange range for perceived level of virus spread.