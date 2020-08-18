The Emmett Independent School District adopted a school reopening plan presented by Superintendent Craig Woods, Monday, August 10, with unanimity that “kids safely in classrooms are our primary goal.”
After a long and emotional discussion, Emmett’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to require masks, but only when physical distancing is not possible for an extended period of time, during Category 3 (Orange) conditions.
The mask decision is not meant to be long-term, trustees said. At this time, it is only in Category 3, and trustees indicated they want a chance to review information every two weeks.
Trustees also approved the recommendation to open August 31 with a full day of school, instead of opening on August 26 for a half day.
Superintendent Woods said the administrative staff is prepared, but teachers, who don’t come back from summer break until early next week, still need time to adequately prepare for the extenuating circumstances and principals need time to work through different safety scenarios with all the teachers in their buildings.
Trustees approved the following recommendations regarding the Orange Category:
n All elementary schools will open (August 31-September 11) in the Orange Category, but all students would attend school (face-to-face) every day.
n Secondary Buildings EMS and EHS will be in Orange with students attending on alternating days with Independent Learning Opportunities on their “off” days. Student last names beginning A-K would attend one day and L-Z the opposite. The lack of adequate space to socially distance in the classrooms if all students attended at once was cited as the reason for the split scheduling.
n September 8th they will reconvene to determine, based on data trends, whether to continue in the Orange Category for 1 to 2 weeks beyond September 11th.
The Board also received a letter of resignation from Trustee Jody Harris.
Harris, who was not present at the meeting, called upon the Board to seek a forensic audit going back to 2010 and questioned transparency issues back years. “I believe if the School District wants to move forward, it needs to have a financial clean slate,” Harris said.
“I’m sorry that Jody has decided to resign. She’s been an excellent school board member and provided a lot of expertise and guidance, to me personally, when I started as superintendent a year ago,” Superintendent Craig Woods said.
“I’m not able to comment on her statement regarding operations prior to August 2019 when I started here as superintendent. I know that the School District had a second auditor look at everything with no irregularities identified. I’ve worked hard to make sure that the Emmett School District has been very transparent since I started.”
Harris’s resignation request will be addressed at the next schedule board meeting in September.