The Emmett School District has been working the past two weeks to develop a way to resume learning for its students. That is in response to the current mandate from the State Board of Education which has closed school buildings at least until April 20. Those efforts are going to be rolled out over the next couple of weeks as ESD has developed “a distance learning platform that will accommodate our students and staff during this extended closure” according to a letter sent to students and parents on Friday.
The distance learning education system is going to be rolled out this week for secondary students and plans are in place to offer an elementary version starting April 12.
According to ESD, the plan “is tailored for each student level and school principals and teachers will be reaching out (to parents and guardians) with information regarding equipment, lessons, expectations and teacher “office hours”.”
The District is sensitive to the fact that not all students will necessarily have the technological capabilities to engage in the remote learning model. “Not everyone is equipped with computers and reliable online access to support distance learning or working from home. Building staff has reached out to families to determine needs. We are looking at plans to support both online and traditional learning during this closure.”
If a child has special needs or doesn’t have online access, ESD staff is available to work with each individual situation. Contact should be made by phone with respective school administrations.
All buildings will remain closed to the public except for scheduled appointments.
The “soft closure” as the State Board of Education refers to its directive to schools, is also forcing the school district to alter a number of additional plans for the coming weeks:
- Kindergarten registration was to begin this week – it will be rescheduled when group gatherings are allowed.
- Prom has been tentatively moved to a mid-May date, pending large group allowances at that time.
- Graduation scheduled for the Idaho Center in late May is in limbo due to group gathering limitations. “Those seniors that were on-track to graduate will still graduate” according to the District. How that is celebrated remains fluid at this time.
- Students are still required to pass a Civics Exam to meet graduation requirements but other testing and exam requirements have either been waived or suspended.
- Athletics remain in limbo. For now, all spring sports are considered cancelled.
The District will continue to offer its breakfast and lunch pickups at Emmett Middle School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no charge for this service. Travel to pick up meals is considered an essential service. Children must be there to receive the meals and can pick them up without an adult.