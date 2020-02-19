Plans continue to be detailed, debated and discussed by the Emmett Independent School District as it prepares the final drafts of plans for a proposed $64.35 million bond election in May.
Superintendent Craig Woods presented to the board at its Feb. 10 meeting an update on progress being made by architects and engineers tasked with providing the district hard numbers and preliminary designs for the proposed new Emmett High School.
The board continues to have additional special meetings each month to further detail the plans for the bond proposal before formal language must be submitted to the Gem County Clerk in mid-March for inclusion on the May 19 ballot.
An online document has been created by the District which is designed to provide detailed information and a Frequently Asked Questions section for patrons. The document is continuously updated as new information and questions arise. You can access the document at emmettschools.org/domain/536
In addition to the new high school plans being worked on, a questionnaire has been prepared for patrons to assist in setting priorities for two other aspects of the comprehensive bond proposal. One questionnaire focuses on priorities in converting the current high school domes into a middle school facility. The second questionnaire focuses on priorities in converting the current Emmett Middle School into a multi-use facility for the district which could include a home for Black Canyon High School. That high school is targeted to be moved from the Butte View Complex to be able to restore Butteview as a third elementary school.
The questionnaires appear below. They can be completed and mailed to Messenger Index, 120 N. Washington Ave., Emmett, Idaho, 83617 or scanned and emailed to newsroom@messenger-index.com or to vholbrook@isd221.net.
All questionnaires need to be completed and delivered no later than Tuesday, Feb. 25. Responses will be combined with several online surveys to provide the ESD board the broadest possible input regarding priorities.
EMMETT HIGH SCHOOL DOMES SURVEY
The Emmett Board of Trustees is asking for your input on prioritizing repairs and remodel phases of the current Emmett High School facilities. The following list was created in 2018 during the last bond attempt, and the Trustees are using this information as the starting point for prioritization. There is a question at the end for you to add additional priorities that you feel the district should consider with the remodel of the building.
This survey is to the help plan for the relocation of the Emmett Middle School students to the Emmett Domes location upon successful passage of the comprehensive plan.
Please rate the following projects 1 being lowest priority and 5 being the highest priority. (There can be more than one item at each priority level.)
Science Room Renovation - Lab remodel, including plumbing, and lab surfaces - 1 2 3 4 5
Music and Practice Room Renovation - Update flooring, seating and practice room remodel - 1 2 3 4 5
Flexible Furniture for Learning Spaces - New classroom furniture and equipment - 1 2 3 4 5
Locker Room and Coach Office Remodel - Update lockers and coaches/teacher offices in Physical Education area – 1 2 3 4 5
Dome Bathrooms Remodel - Update bathrooms throughout EHS including hard surfaces, fixtures, and flooring – 1 2 3 4 5
Secure Entry Vestibule and Reception - Addition of a new front entry office to provide secure entry point into the EHS Dome – 1 2 3 4 5
Parent Drop-off and Pick-up Lane - Addition of a parent Drop-Off and Pick Up Lane from 12th street. This would be north of the Main Dome. This would allow for safe drop off points and better traffic flow on 12th street. - 1 2 3 4 5
LED Lighting and Skylight in Dome - Upgrade current lighting in main dome to improve efficiency – 1 2 3 4 5
Parking Lot and Sidewalk Replacement - Repair and replace current parking lot and sidewalk areas that have deteriorated over the life of the building. Repair potholes and reseal the parking lot. - 1 2 3 4 5
Football Stadium Bleachers and Press Box - Remove and repair the football stadium home and visitor seating and press box – 1 2 3 4 5
Football Stadium Bathrooms Renovation - Remodel and update current athletic facility restrooms – 1 2 3 4 5
Gymnasium Telescoping Bleachers, Repair - Repair gym bleachers - 1 2 3 4 5
Please list any items you would like to see improved for the safety and security of students and staff:
Name -
Please include your email address if you would like to receive informational updates regarding the Emmett School District future plans and facility projects
EMMETT MIDDLE SCHOOL SURVEY
The Emmett Board of Trustees is asking for your input on prioritizing repairs and remodel phases of the current Emmett Middle School facilities. The following list was created in 2018 during the last bond attempt, and the Trustees are using this information as the starting point for prioritization. There is a question at the end for you to add additional priorities that you feel the district should consider with the remodel of the building.
This is to help plan for the relocations of the Emmett Middle School to the current Emmett High School location upon successful passage of the comprehensive bond.
Please rate the following projects 1 being lowest priority and 5 being the highest priority. (There can be more than one item at each priority level.)
Electrical Upgrades - Update electrical outlets and internet wiring throughout the building - 1 2 3 4 5
Heating and Ventilation Upgrades - Replace aging heating system with modern high efficiency heating and cooling - 1 2 3 4 5
Emmett Middle School Front Entrance - New front entry doors for safety and modernization - 1 2 3 4 5
Remodel Current Art, Tech, Science, and Special Education Building - New roof and classroom remodel - 1 2 3 4 5
Fire Sprinkler/Voice Evacuation Systems - Update fire alarm and install a sprinkler systems throughout the EMS complex - 1 2 3 4 5
Classroom Renovation and Improvements - Updated cabinets, flooring, and fixtures - 1 2 3 4 5
Flexible Furniture for Learning Spaces - New classroom furniture and equipment - 1 2 3 4 5
Secure Entry Vestibule and Reception Office - Addition to main entryway, with a reception area and electronic entry into the building - 1 2 3 4 5
New Lockers - Remove and replace existing student lockers - 1 2 3 4 5
Auditorium Renovation - Update lighting and seating in the auditorium - 1 2 3 4 5
Kitchen, Serving, Cafeteria, and Music Renovation - Remodel kitchen and serving area and new kitchen equipment - 1 2 3 4 5
Football Stadium Bleachers and Press Box - Remove and replace bleachers and press box - 1 2 3 4 5
Football Stadium Bathroom - Remodel football stadium restrooms - 1 2 3 4 5
Pavement Around Building Perimeter - New drainage, base material and paving - 1 2 3 4 5
Running Track Renovation - Update running track surfaces - 1 2 3 4 5
Middle School Bathroom Renovations - Complete remodel and update of all EMS restrooms - 1 2 3 4 5
Please list any items you would like to see improved for the safety and security of students:
Name:
Please include your email address if you would like to receive informational updates regarding the Emmett School District future plans and facility projects