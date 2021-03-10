The Board of Trustees of the Emmett Independent School District has voted 5-0 to move forward with the renovation of the 121-year-old two-room schoolhouse at Ola. The recent decision put the wheels in motion in the northern Gem County community to make the school ready for renovation.
Beniton Construction of Meridian will handle construction, estimated to cost $653,770 for both phases of the project. The first phase will cost $348,000.
Ola Elementary was built in 1910, and is on the National Register of Historic Buildings. It is Idaho’s oldest two-room schoolhouse and has about 20 students in grades K-6.
However, school has been held in Ola Community Hall since August 2019 when it was determined that the Ola School was not safe until it was renovated to remove the dry rot, shore up walls and remove lead paint, among other things.
Both Beniton and the district have agreed that some information regarding necessary repairs may materially change if something is discovered once the actual work begins.
Demolition of the interior walls and ceiling will begin in mid-March. The project is expected to be completed by July so students can return to school in that building for the 2021-22 school year. Many school furnishing that had not be transferred to the community center for current use were moved into storage containers this week to clear room for construction crews.
The Save Ola School (SOS) Committee, led by Shannon Miller, has been working on raising funds, and announced last summer that it had received a $200,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation.
This past week they received another $10,000 from the State Historic Preservation Office.
Miller said the committee has raised just over $260,000 to help cover the costs of the renovation.
“It feels really good to finally see things start to move,” Miller said. “We are about $80,000 away from being able to make some of the interior upgrades we would like to do while they are doing the interior remodel. We still have a few minor grant applications pending but certainly appreciate any additional support we can get to make this project complete.”
Those upgrades would be a new heating and cooling system and rebuilding the bathroom facilities for ADA compliance.
The second stage of the restoration will include repairing the exterior facade to maintain its historic integrity.
Anyone with questions about the fundraising effort should contact Miller at 208-584-3269.