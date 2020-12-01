The Emmett School District opened up after Thanksgiving break with several new confirmed COVID cases reported since November 17.
Students and staff at schools are required to face coverings through December 18th unless there is a doctor’s note. The District saw an increase in Emmett Remote Academy (ERA) applications, related to the fact that parents did not want their children to wear face coverings.
The Trustees met Monday, November 30, and discussed two items:
Should students and staff in close contact with a confirmed case and confirmed as wearing a mask during this contact be required to do the mandatory quarantine? The board directed Superintendent Craig Woods to research the legal ramifications. The board will hold another special meeting at 6 pm Thursday, December 3, to decide if it will waive masks in those cases.
Trustees also discussed whether students and staff who have had COVID would be exempted from the face covering requirement. Superintendent Woods told the staff that monitoring and tracking who had Covid and who would not be required to wear a mask would be a logistical challenge and that it could violate student and staff privacy. That issue is not on the agenda for Thursday night action.
Numbers for the past two weeks (November 3-November 16) in the Emmett School District are:
Quarantined: 92
Suspected: 10
Probable: 1
Confirmed: 30
School District Testing
The Emmett School District nurses are also trained to test students and staff for COVID and submit samples to Crush the Curve organization for results. Students needing a test may contact their school nurse. Testing is being done Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 and 11 am.
Gem County information provided by SWDH:
Current daily incidence rate: Averaged over the last two weeks (11/15-11/28), for Gem County is 13.9% (was 5.95% the prior week) per 10,000 people.
Current positive rate? The current positivity rate (11/15-11/21) for Gem County is 25.97%, up from last week’s rate of 15.38%.
New cases in the past 30 days? 519 (231 last week)
School-aged students (5-19) in the past 30 days? 91 (up from 44 Note: These numbers include residential congregate living quarters and college students who call Gem County home.
Valor Health numbers:
Current 30-day trend: 31.34% compared last week is 28.48%
Current 7-day trend: (Nov 19-26) is 31.45%
Note: As of November 19, Valor Health opened up a COVID unit in the hospital. This is for mild to moderate symptomatic patients.
Urgent Care saw 40 patients on Friday and Saturday with 27 tested for COVID
The Emergency Department saw 99 total patients (Monday-Sunday), with 23 covid related visits, 14 positive tests, 3 covid transfers to other hospitals, 1 pediatric case.