Please keep sick children home, report confirmed tests, exposures to attendance secretaries, stay home while waiting for results and please follow Emmett School District’s quarantine policies
The Emmett School District reports 35 new confirmed COVID cases in the schools and have 92 students and staff listed as quarantined.
During the past week, 11 staff members have contracted COVID. Those cases are included in the total number of confirmed cases.
“We appreciate parents who report COVID illnesses and exposures to the attendance secretaries,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “This information is extremely valuable and helps the district when evaluating current conditions.”
It’s also important to remember that students must remain at home while waiting for test results. Nurses in the schools said students are returning before they have negative test results. Students who return to school without a negative test will be isolated and parents will be contacted and asked to pick up their student.
It’s also very important for parents to keep sick children at home and to monitor themselves and family members for possible COVID symptoms.
How long does my child have to quarantine if he comes in direct contact with someone who tests positive?
If a student has close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID, the student is asked to quarantine for at least 5 days before being tested. A student can return to school if a COVID test is negative, but must continue to monitor symptoms. Students who don’t test will need to be quarantined for 10 days. Students should not return to school until after negative test results are received.
When does the quarantine period begin?
The quarantine period begins from the date of direct contact with the person who was experiencing COVID symptoms, not necessarily when the test results are received.
If I test positive, how can I isolate myself from my child?
People who test positive can take steps to isolate themselves from the rest of the family, including students, to shorten the quarantine period.
Where can I test or have my child tested?
Gem County information gathered from by Southwest District Health website:
SWDH has Gem County in the High Community Transmission Category.
Deaths since March 2020 in Gem County: 46
Case Breakdown for Gem County: 1,661 confirmed, 539 probables for a total of 1244 and 1,908 recovered.
Vaccination Rate for Gem County: 42 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Definitions
Q - Quarantined: People who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID case.
C - Confirmed: People who have been tested positive for COVID.
P - Probables: People who had direct contact with someone who tested positive AND has COVID symptoms.
8/31 - 9/6
Emmett High:
3Q + 1C
Black Canyon:
1Q
Emmett Middle School:
27Q + 8C
Butte View:
3Q + 1P
Carberry:
54Q + IP + 26C
Shadow Butte:
3Q