In recent weeks, the Emmett Police Department has responded to multiple calls regarding vehicle burglaries. If you noticed anything suspicious recently or believe you may know the suspects who are committing these crimes, please call the Emmett Police Department at 208-365-6055 or Gem County Dispatch at 208-365-3521. You can also submit a tip through CRIME STOPPERS of Southwestern Idaho. If you chose to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to a felony arrest! Contact Crime Stoppers now as follows:
1-Leave a web tip at 343COPS.Com
2-Use our new FREE app, P3! You can get the app on ITunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar.
3-Call 208-343-COPS(2677)
Vehicular Burglaries happen quickly. Vehicle owners need to do their part to make their vehicles less of a target.
1) LOCK YOUR CAR DOORS! This is the simplest and most effective way to enhance vehicular security and prevent burglaries. Burglars usually won’t break vehicle windows because to do so draws attention. When thieves discover an unlocked automobile, they quickly search and steal what they can. Thieves then proceed to the next unlocked vehicle.
2) Limit what is kept inside your vehicle. Do not leave purses, wallets, G.P.S., MP3 players or iPods, computers, tablets, book-bags, sunglasses, money, or ANYTHING of value, inside your car. If there is nothing of value in plain view, the thief will move onto the next target, especially if your vehicle is locked.
3) Try to park your automobile in a populated, well-lit area. Be aware of your surroundings and take note of people loitering in the area. It doesn’t hurt to have a motion light that comes on when someone is moving around your vehicle if parked in an area not already well lit.
4) If you do observe people in the area loitering, lifting door handles, or looking into car windows, immediately report such activity by calling 911. Report you believe a burglary is in progress. Accurately report the actions you see to support your belief. We solve many criminal cases because citizens take the initiative to call 911 to report what they see in-progress.
n If it doesn’t look right, it often isn’t.
n If you see suspicious activity or unusual occurrences, report it right away.
n You have the option to meet with an officer or remain anonymous if that makes you feel more comfortable.
In case of an emergency, always dial 911