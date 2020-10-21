The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the Annual Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a participating sponsor, the Emmett City Police Department’s local drop site will be the police department lobby within Emmett City Hall, 501 E Main Street. The lobby to City Hall will be open during the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. period to facilitate the program.
This is the only Saturday service available for community members. However, the drug drop-off box is a free service the Emmett Police Department provides to our community during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excepting holidays.
The following items are not accepted in the drop-off box: Syringes, bio-hazards, and inhalers. Instead, the Emmett Police Department partners with Valor Health as a drop off location for these kinds of items. The sharps container is available upon request during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Emmett Police Department. In addition, unused packages of needles, or full sharps containers, may be taken directly to the Lab at Valor Health for disposal.
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or simply throwing them away – both potentially safety and health hazards.
For more information, contact:
Sgt. Ryan Bertalotto
Emmett Police Department 208-365-6055