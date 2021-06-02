The Emmett School District wants to get your child registered and screened for this fall’s start of kindergarten. School principals don’t want to wait until August because the planning process for the new year has already started.
Special Registration & Screening events:
Butte View Elementary: 9 am to noon, Friday, June 4th. Call 365-4691
Shadow Butte Elementary: 11 am to 6 pm, Monday , June 7th. Call 365-0877
Call these schools to make appointments:
Carberry Elementary: 365-0839
Sweet Elementary: 584-3378
Ola Elementary: 585-3589
If your child will be 5 years old by September 1, please check the elementary zone map and then call the correct school:
Butte View at 365-4691, Carberry at 365-0839, Shadow Butte at 365-0877, Sweet at 584-3378 or Ola at 585-3589.
Wonder what school your child should attend? Visit this map. https://www.emmettschools.org/domain/695
Early registration, rather than waiting until fall, helps the schools plan for the new school year. The screening process helps educators determine skill levels. Forms can be picked up at any school.
“The screening process is new to Emmett schools but not new in education,” Assistant Superintendent Isa DeArmas said. “The screening process helps school officials balance out classes with students of all abilities. It’s nothing parents should worry about or prepare their children for.”
Kindergarten registration and screenings for 2021-2022 will close at the end of the school year and will not open until mid-August, so it’s important to complete the process as soon as possible, DeArmas said.
Parents must bring the following materials to complete the registration:
● Your Child, who is being registered for kindergarten
● Original/Official Certified Birth Certificate to prove age - student must be 5 years old before September 1.
● Updated Immunization Record with proof of required immunizations
● Proof of Residency (Water Bill, Power Bill, Lease Agreement, Driver’s License)