Emmett School District’s nurse Suzi Morgan has been named School Nurse of the Year for Idaho and will be honored next summer at a national conference in Atlanta.
Morgan primarily treats students at Emmett’s Carberry Elementary, but also serves at Emmett and Black Canyon high schools.
Morgan, nominated by peers, has been a school nurse in Emmett since 2008. Nominees were reviewed by the School Nurse Organization of Idaho and then the winner was selected by a committee.
“I didn’t know I was nominated so it was a big surprise,” Morgan said. “I am humbled, believe me. It’s been a tough year for all school nurses. There’s no way I could do my job if I didn’t have great office staff to work with and the amazing support from Carberry’s Principal Greg Alexander. School nursing is the best job I could ever hope to have and I absolutely love the challenges and successes as I help students deal with health maintenance and chronic health issues. Healthy students are ready to learn and I do what I can to make that happen.”
Principal Alexander is very proud of Morgan.
“Suzi is an amazing colleague, school nurse and member of our community. She spends most of her time at Carberry but also serves Emmett High School and Black Canyon Jr-Sr High as needed,” Alexander said. “I knew of Suzi before I came to Emmett because of her reputation of getting so many students immunization records up to date. She knows the value of a healthy school and keeping track of her reports is something that is acknowledged at the state level. Before Carberry was a Community School, Suzi was the person whom teachers and staff went to get basic needs met for students.”
But more than that, Morgan has built a reputation as the person to go to when there is a need.
“Whether a bloody knee or a sad heart, Suzi can be counted on to listen and support the person, whether student or staff. If something is going on, Suzi knows about it or is planning it,” Alexander said. “I think she created the term ‘FOMO, Fear of Missing Out.”
Morgan has a long list of accomplishments. She started as a LPN in 1982 and became an RN in 1992. She became a school nurse in 1994. Before nursing, she was a teacher and has a Master’s in Vocational Education.
She just completed a term, serving on the national board as the Idaho Director for National Association of School Nurses. As a Director, she helped write position papers on chronic absenteeism and service animals in schools, among others.
She also:
Serves on the Editorial Advisory Board for NASN School Nurse magazine reviewing article submissions for publication.
Is the Secretary for SNOI and has served as President for SNOI as well.
In Emmett Schools, she is the CPR instructor for the district, serves on the Insurance and Wellness Committees, Leadership team for Carberry and Building Rep for GCEA.
Is a Certified Family Home provider.
Teaches driver’s education.