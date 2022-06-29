A 52-year old Emmett woman was indicted Monday in Third District Court on felony charges stemming from a fatal collision on Highway 16 on Saturday. Nicail L. Waldt was arraigned in front of Magistrate Tyler D. Smith on June 27 on three charges including one felony count of vehicular manslaughter. She was also arraigned on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence and with consumption or possession of alcoholic beverage in an open container by driver.
Waldt is alleged to have been driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade that collided with a motorcycle on the Freezeout grade about 4 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Idaho State Police, Waldt "was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound."
The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, UT, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injuries. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.”
On Monday the Ada County Coroner’s office identified the deceased as Ainslee Larsen of Kearns, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Larsen's father Ray Hurst, remains in intensive care as of press time.
The accident occurred near the passing lane merge and the Memorial Overlook turnout on the Freezeout grade.
Traffic in both directions on SH16 was blocked for approximately five hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. Traffic was diverted to Cherry Lane and then to old Freezeout Hill.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Saturday's collision was the second car/motorcyle collision within 24 hours in Gem County. Friday evening a car and motorcycle collided head-on about 8 p.m. near Black Canyon Park on Highway 52. The cyclist was airlifted to a Boise hospital. No update on his condition is currently available.