Patrons of the Emmett Independent School District will have two separate levy measures facing them on ballots, March 9. The two measures have separate purposes and separate requirements to obtain passage.
The first measure is a two-year $2 million Supplemental Levy which will replace a two-year $3 million levy that expires this summer.
The Supplemental Levy is designated for ongoing education priorities including curriculum textbooks and online curriculum, instructional coaches, staff support for special needs programs, counselors and a District psychologist.
Superintendent Craig Woods has expressed a desire that this reduced supplemental request be phased out beginning in 2023.
The Supplemental Levy requires an affirmative vote of fifty percent plus one vote to pass.
The second measure is a ten-year School Facilities Levy. This levy is designated as a fund that cannot be used for personnel or other operating expenses, dedicated to focus on building safety, security, classroom expansion and preventative maintenance. The cost of this measure has a first year cap of no more than $45 per $100,000 taxable property values.
The School Facilities Levy generates pay as you go funds and does not encumber the school district or taxpayers with a future debt payment nor interest payment.
The School Facilities Levy requires an affirmative vote of 55% plus one vote to pass.
The school district calculations say that the cost of passing both levy measures will be comparable to the current expiring single levy cost.
For a homeowner with a $300,000 home value before the $100,000 homeowners tax exemption, the cost to homeowners will increase from $204 to $220 per year. That is accomplished because the supplemental levy is 33% less than the expiring supplemental levy it would replace.
A final opportunity for voters to get a first hand presentation of the two measures and to ask questions of Superintendent Wood will be an information meeting at Emmett Middle School, Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
Emmett is not the only school district in Idaho with levy and/or bond measures on ballots next Tuesday. More than a third of Idaho’s school districts, 45 of 115, are running ballot measures this month with financial requests totally more than $298.2 million.
Supplemental levies have become common place in Idaho school districts since major general budget cuts made by the Idaho legislature over a decade ago. 92 of Idaho’s 115 school districts currently have supplemental levies.
While absentee voting and in-person voting at the Gem County courthouse has been going on for the past few weeks, in-person voting at traditional polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
There are some changes to polling locations for some precincts.
Precinct — Polling Location
Central Emmett — Catholic Hall
North Emmett — Catholic Hall
Butteview — Community Bible Church
South Emmett — Community Bible Church
West Emmett — 4H Bldg./Fairgrounds
Emerson — 4H Bldg./Fairgrounds
Lincoln — Senior Center
Letha — Lethda LDS Church
Hanna — Letha LDS Church
Brick — Nazarene Church
Bench — Nazarene Church
Sweet/Montour — Syringa Hall
Ola — Ola Fire Station