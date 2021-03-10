Emmett School District’s proposed two-year Supplemental Levy passed with 56 percent of the vote. The levy will generate $2 million during a two-year period, beginning in 2022. It will fund district textbooks and online curriculum; instructional coaches and provide staff support for student learning programs, counselors and provide a district psychologist.
“We are grateful for the continued passage of this important supplemental levy,” Superintendent Craig Woods said.
The 10-year School Plant Facilities Levy, the first of its kind proposed for the Emmett School District, failed with 53.5 percent of the vote. Passage required 55 percent.
“First I would like to thank everyone who exercised their right to vote in the March election,” Woods said. “It is disheartening to come so close with the School Plant Facilities Levy, especially by just 32 votes,” Woods said. “Nevertheless we knew it was going to take trust to be successful in reaching the 55% needed pass. Trust is earned through our actions, and as we continue to be open and transparent in building a strong community partnership, we will work harder to instill trust in the Emmett School District.”
"Mixed results give me mixed emotions,” Board Chairman Hoss White said. “I'm grateful to our community for passing the supplemental levy, allowing us to continue and enhance what goes on in the classrooms. At the same time, I'm disappointed the plant and facilities levy failed. In looking at the numbers though, I see hope; it only failed by 32 votes. This is a type of levy that, to my knowledge, has never been done in Emmett, so to come so close on our first try tells me that we're on the right track. Thank you to all who came out and made their voices heard."
As for whether the Board of Trustees will consider asking patrons again, White said: “We’ve not yet made any decisions as a board, but we will definitely discuss it in the near future. I’m looking forward to working with Mr. Woods, the board, and community to decide on the next steps.”
Woods, who held informational meetings at every school during the past month, said he appreciated those who came out to learn more about the levies and supported the proposals.
“It’s very encouraging to see all the support from individuals and groups that we had during the past couple of months as these levies were discussed. People care about their schools and their future,” Woods said.