Patrons of the Emmett Independent School District voted Tuesday to approve a pair of supplemental levy measures. More than 1,400 registered voters went to the polls than those who rejected a similar single levy measure in March.
The highest margin of approval was directed toward a 2-year $600,000 per year supplemental levy that is designated for maintenance and repairs including the replacement of roofs on two elementary schools over the next two years. That measure received 57.5% approval.
The second levy authorization was for a 2-year $400,000 per year levy for maintaining staffing positions including elementary counselors and special education support staff. It achieved a 54.2% approval.
Both measures exceeded the 50 percent plus one vote requirement for passage of a supplemental levy. These numbers are considered unofficial but were the totals provided by the Gem County Clerk's office with all precincts counted last Tuesday evening.
The March 14 vote on a single $1.5 million per year supplemental levy that contained primarily the same elements for maintaining and operating the District only received a 43 percent approval rating. Five of the 13 Gem County precincts changed their votes from against to for. Other precincts that remained with a majority opposed, saw the margin of opposition shrink considerably.
While the passage of the levy vote authorizes ESD to levy up to a combined $1 million each of the next two years, the actual amount to be levied will not necessarily be determined before September 1. A number of undefined funding measures from the Legislature could reduce the amount actually levied once those appropriations are determined by the State Department of Education, according to Emmett School superintendent Craig Woods.