Unofficial Levy Vote Results

Patrons of the Emmett Independent School District voted Tuesday to approve a pair of supplemental levy measures. More than 1,400 registered voters went to the polls than those who rejected a similar single levy measure in March.

The highest margin of approval was directed toward a 2-year $600,000 per year supplemental levy that is designated for maintenance and repairs including the replacement of roofs on two elementary schools over the next two years. That measure received 57.5% approval.  


