After hearing the sad news this morning that an Emmett High School student died earlier today, Vallivue High School has agreed to postpone tonight’s football game.
Emmett was scheduled to play at Vallivue High School tonight, but the two schools agreed that a day’s delay would be appropriate. The game will be played at 7 pm this Saturday, October 24, at Vallivue High School.
“It’s a very sad day here at Emmett High School,” Emmett Principal Wade Carter said. “We appreciate Vallivue’s sensitivity to this. Our main concern today is the mental health of our students and staff as well as the privacy of our families.”
In a message to students and parents this morning, Carter said: “We are saddened by this and ask that you keep the student’s family in your thoughts today and that we respect the family’s privacy.”
The Emmett High School has counselors available to talk with students and staff.
Additionally, the state has a hotline for people to talk about situations like this: 208-398-HELP (4357).