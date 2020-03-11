Emmett trash can replacement process begins

The new sanitary cart program for refuse collection in Emmett is about to get underway. Some residents have already received, and others will soon be receiving, a letter from Emmett Sanitation outlining the new procedures that will be in place shortly for replacement refuse container carts and a standardized system for weekly collection.
The new collection service arrangement was approved by vote of the Emmett City Council on January 14. The agreement allows Emmett Sanitation, which contracts with the City of Emmett for trash collection, to convert to a system utilizing two standard wheeled carts for homeowners and commercial customers.
The letters provide both residential and commercial customers some of the guidelines for use of the new carts and how customers can select their preferred trash receptacle bin size. Two sizes are being offered, a 64 gallon and a 96 gallon option. Customers are being asked to decide which size they would prefer by the end of March so that an adequate and accurate supply of the carts can be ordered at once.
You can make a selection for your cart size online at idwaste.com or by calling 208-365-6103. If no selection is made by April 1, you will receive the 96-gallon cart when the service conversion is made in your area.
The program will not be implemented city wide at once – but will be phased in over the coming year. According to Scott Parks, manager of Emmett Sanitation, all customers have or will soon receive the letters with a request for a container size selection to be made now – even if the conversion may be months away in some portions of the city.
“It is best for customers to make their selection in March in order to fill equipment orders and customer expectations on time,” Park said.
If you determine at a later date that the other size cart better suits your needs a request for a swap will be all that is needed to switch. Cost does not vary as the program is designed to best suit customer needs and create a cleaner, more uniform collection operation.
Those desiring additional containers can arrange for those at a nominal additional charge. The mailed letters also detail options for occasional excess disposal needs without charge. It allows a six-month phase-in for residents to utilize an additional 32 gallon can without having to use an “overflow” sticker plan that is part of the on-going program to allow for seasonal heavier collection needs. After the first six months, however, customers will be required to utilize the overflow tag program.
Parks assures customers that they will not be billed for the new cart program until after they receive their cart – which will depend on whether they are in the first, second, third, or subsequent rollout of the program. Once carts are delivered, customers can begin using them immediately.
The first phase is coming this Spring with additional phases to follow until expected complete conversion by Fall.
Also included in the letters sent to customers are some guidelines regarding the types of waste that can be safely placed in the carts. “Do not put hot ashes, coals, construction or demolition debris, rocks, dirt, used motor oil or other hazardous material in the cart.”
Once the new bin or bins have been delivered customers can clearly mark their old cans for disposal or contact Emmett Sanitation to arrange removal at no charge. Some users might find it helpful to retain an old can to be used with the overflow sticker program when needed. The sticker program does require that bagged materials are placed in a 32-gallon can. Bags of trash simply placed on the curb will not be collected.
Timetables are provided in the letters as to when the trash containers must be in place for pickup each week.
In some areas, due to routing or other uncontrollable factors, such as street or overhead clearance limitations, you may be asked to place your cart in a new location for weekly service that can be safely reached by the collection trucks. If you are physically unable to place your cart where requested, a carry-out service is available to those with a legitimate disability. Customers requiring this service can fill out a carry-out application with Emmett Sanitation which will then be reviewed by Emmett Public Works to help determine best procedure for each case.