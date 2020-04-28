There is no question that efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory infection has created a massive economic hurdle to overcome, even after the virus is controlled.
Unemployment numbers have skyrocketed nationally. Idaho has not been exempt as layoffs and furloughs have swamped the Idaho Department of Labor with initial unemployment claims over the past month. Despite the year’s worth of claims within a few weeks Idaho ranks with the seventh lowest rate of new claims among the 50 states.
Congress has already issued three phases of a stimulus package to individuals and business that are now begin to reach their targets. Governor Little has issued blueprint on how Idaho can return to work but with a guarded phase in approach over the next 45 to 60 days.
The Gem County Chamber of Commerce and its Economic Development Foundation are stepping up with a series of programs to assist local businesses to wade through the bureaucratic red tape to obtain some of that Federal funding for their operations and their employees.
They are also launching a more grass-roots program for Emmett to take care of Emmett regardless of what assistance does or does not materialize from Washington or Boise. They are calling it “Emmett Together.”
Denny Colgan, chairman of the Economic Development Foundation, points out that “confusion is the order of the day and that won’t immediately go away when businesses start reopening.”
Some of those re-openings will happen this week, others in the next two weeks. Personal services and close-quarters operations may take a little longer to meet the health and social distancing recommendations. Large group gatherings may take even longer.
Whenever and however businesses do return or further ramp up operations, Emmett Together, is going to be infusing some marketing and financial oomph into the recovery — or “Bounce” as the Governor’s program refers to it.
The initial phase of the program is to pepper the community with signage proclaiming the theme and the united effort to bounce back together. Using a series of signage on entries to the city, reminiscent of Burma Shave ads for another time, the effort is targeting Emmett citizens, particularly those who may commute to Boise to work, to think about keeping more of their spendable dollars at home.
While many businesses have been shutdown entirely over the past month, others have had to make major alterations in their daily operations. Some businesses, however, have had to adapt to surprisingly increased sales.
Megan Ryals, manager at Tractor Supply, says that its all they can do to keep up with business during this time and feels that part of that is a result of a naturally occurring phenomena that the “Emmett Together” program wants to sustain.
“We have seen a significant increase in sales to people that most likely were doing their shopping in Boise, during or after work.” Ryals said. “There has definitely been an uptick in shopping local.”
That’s what local businesses need more than anything in the coming months as it will be some time before crowd centric events can be expected to draw visitor dollars to the community.
In addition to the signage, the Chamber is opening up its Chamber Bucks program with an added incentive for shoppers. For every $10 of Chamber Bucks purchased at the Chamber office on Washington in Emmett, the Foundation is boosting the purchasing power by two dollars. Consumers can spend the Chamber Bucks just like cash at most Emmett area businesses. The businesses receive a full redemption value direct from the Chamber.
Colgan and Gem Chamber president Amy Helmick are excited that the cooperative program is actually being built on efforts that have been initiated by individuals and businesses over the past few weeks. Donors have purchased gift cards and treat items from businesses that have been heavily impacted by the Stay-Home orders and distributed them to emergency health providers and first responders who have been working overtime battling the virus.
“It’s the Emmett community coming together as it normally does to overcome a challenge,” Helmick said. “We want to keep that momentum as this is not a challenge that is overcome overnight.”
That’s where the Chamber has worked with Tina Wilson and the Western Alliance to develop a template of the Governor’s guidelines to assist businesses in re-opening. For some entities, like dine-in restaurants, that may entail submitting a traffic pattern and social distancing plan to the health department before swinging open the doors.
An ironic twist that may also be working for Emmett is that during the current slowdown construction work has begun on Washington Avenue. This work has been scheduled for a couple of years and expected to cause some interruption for traffic and businesses. The Idaho Transportation Department
project is expected to be completed by early June, perhaps providing the major Emmett arterial with a new surface and striping about the same time that most all businesses will be back to full operation.
Colgan says “it’s certainly not ideal but there are a lot of things working to help us move forward out of this situation and be stronger for it tomorrow — together.”
Start looking for Emmett’s iconic cherry on stickers in windows of businesses as they re-open or open further up in the weeks to come.