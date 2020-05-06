The first phase of Governor Little’s Rebound program began May 1 to return Idaho to work after over a month of a stay-at-home order. It was greeted by a splendid warm and sunny spring day in downtown Emmett. Many Emmett businesses which had been shutdown since late March opened their doors again for the first time. Others which had been able to remain open but limited in their operations, saw some of their restrictions eased.
For others, the road to recovery is going to take a few more weeks to get underway. Social spacing recommendations remain in place and those may limit sit-down restaurants to meeting spacing and traffic patterns before the health department can give them the green light. More densely populated venues and large group gatherings are hopefully going to see movement by mid-June.
The Gem County Chamber of Commerce program to emphasize local businesses and community support practices called “Emmett Together” kicked off with bright new signage being distributed to businesses returning to open operation on Friday.
The Chamber is assisting small businesses in accessing some of the financial assistance being offered by federal and state agencies.
On this page in the Messenger Index we will keep you up to date with new opportunities that may arise as the implementation of many government programs are just starting to activate. Beginning next week we will also be providing a directory of businesses that are open, will be opening, or have been open but are expanding or changing business hours. If you are a business and would like to be included in this no-cost directory, please email us your name, hours of operation, and any restrictions you may be asking customers to adhere to. Send with the subject line Emmett Together to newsroom@messenger-index.com.
We also want to hear about how businesses are helping each other – sometimes anonymously and other times in a tandem effort – to rebound from COVID-19.
One business that is still on the sideline for full operation is the Frontier Cinema. Movie theaters, bars and bowling alleys are just some of the social gathering places that are being delayed in the reopening process.
That hasn’t stopped Frontier owner Roy Dransfield from keeping connected with his patrons. Frontier is offering curbside service three nights a week to provide theater munchies for a take-home binge watching experience perhaps. The service is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings. A new neighboring business which has not been able to open its doors yet, Emmett Creamery, is partnering with the theater to provide the first 60 bags of large popcorn free each evening. A limit of two bags per car and 60 bags per night — just mention Emmett Creamery when you drive up.