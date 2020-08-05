Emmett to host evacuation training

Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Air Support Operations Squadron will train in various communities throughout Idaho from Aug. 3-14, 2020. The training exercises will begin in Emmett and include working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Navy along with local law enforcement and other organizations such as Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue.
“This exercise is designed to build community relations, including networking between civil authorities and Idaho Air National Guard personnel,” said Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie, who is also a retired Colonel from the Idaho Army National Guard. “It’s a win-win for our Guardsmen, our first responders and the community as a whole.”
The two-week training period will include search and rescue operations, non-combatant evacuation operations, high-angle rescues, hostage rescues, communication missions, downed pilot rescues, and close air support missions.
“We conduct this training each year because it’s an opportunity to hone joint capabilities by working with our local communities and civilian emergency response partners,” said Maj. Johnny Reyes, director of operations for the 124th ASOS. “This training will include a focus on domestic rescue operations, which at the same time prepares us for our overseas combat missions, as well.”
The public can expect to see military personnel and equipment, including helicopters and boats in or around the following areas during this two-week period: Caldwell, Cascade, Emmett, Horseshoe Bend, north of McCall, Prairie and Smiths Ferry.
The following is an estimated timeline of training locations:
n August 6—Non-Combatant evacuation training near Emmett
n August 7—Fire house skills training in Caldwell
n August 7—Back country land navigation and search and rescue east of Prairie
n August 10—Back country land navigation search and rescue in Garden Valley
n August 11—Helicopter training near Smiths Ferry
n August 11—Pilot rescue operations near Lake Cascade
n August 12—Non-combatant evacuation training near Horseshoe Bend
n August 12—Helicopter lift operations near Cascade and McCall
n August 13—High-angle rescue operations north of McCall
n August 13—Fire house skills training in Caldwell