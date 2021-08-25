The countdown for the first day of school, Monday, August 23, included quite a bit of preparation to provide better communication and a consistent and a conducive learning environment for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Craig Woods starts his third year leading the Emmett School District and continues to focus his message on building strong relationships for success at every level of the district.
In 2019, Woods started in August, so pre-planning and preparation was difficult. In 2020, the district delayed the start of school by a week and everything focused on reopening classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year has been different. Although COVID continues to be a challenge, the district’s leadership team has been able to focus on the bigger picture — doing what’s best for the students — and building on the past two years.
Superintendent Woods told staff that he urged people to build strong relationships in 2019, and it remains a priority in 2021, too.
“As a school district, our employees have the opportunity and responsibility to build strong relationships with students, parents, colleagues, and community members,” Woods said. “The benefits of positive relationships encourage collaboration and unity, bring joy, pleasure and increase productivity,” Woods said last week.
Several training sessions and meetings were held in the past two weeks in preparation for the new year.
Here are some of the highlights.
n Behavioral training: Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, commonly referred to as PBIS, is a program used to reinforce positive behavior at school. Research shows that proper training helps staff create a positive school climate which consists of a safe, supportive learning environment that cultivates student success. Staff, including bus drivers and food service workers, reinforced their skills to help schools and students reap the benefits of this educational behavioral management approach.
This program was introduced in the previous school year, but it takes a few years to adapt to the new approach district-wide.
n Wednesday, August 11: Educator, author and consultant Randy Russell spent a day working with school and district office administrators to kick off a year of learning, based on his book: “Three Ships: Relationships, Leadership and Partnerships,” to build trust and communication skills within the district and community. Russell will also work virtually with the team once monthly for the school year.
n Monday, August 16th: New staff participated in orientation.
n Tuesday, August 17th: Motivational Speaker Todd Whitaker kicked off the first day with staff with an important message: One point he really made is that educators and support staff set the “filter” for the district, for the day and for their environment. He also told them they have a very important job.
“Do you know, everyone in the school district is a role model? Everybody. You probably have a couple people you hope nobody’s looking at. but everybody is a role model one way, or the other,” Whitaker said. “Every bus driver. Every cook. Every custodian. Every secretary. Everybody has a role model one way or the other. There’s a bunch of professionals who don’t care like you care.”
Whitaker has written nearly 50 books in the education field and is a role model himself for many educators.
n Science training: Two different sessions with elementary teachers were held to teach new science concepts. Teachers were able to work with science kits, designed for improving student and teacher access to labs during the COVID-19 pandemic, obtained for the district from the National Education Association, thanks to a $5,000 grant that Science Teacher Robin Wilson received.