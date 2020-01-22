Emmett teacher takes State VFW Award

For the second year in a row, an Emmett school teacher has taken home the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Idaho. This year, Cindy Barrie, Music Teacher at Carberry Elementary School took the top award for grades K through 5. Last year, Janet Lovell-Smith, an Emmett Middle School 6th Grade Social Studies teacher, garnered the top prize for grades 6 through 8.
Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) awards the Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year to three educators in Idaho based upon the grades they teach. Mrs. Barrie received the K-5 VFW teacher award. Two other educators receiving state awards on January 12th during the Idaho VFW Mid-Winter Conference in Boise were Wendy Spiers, sponsored by Boise, Idaho Post 63 for grades 6 through 8 and Matthew Bundy, sponsored by Mt. Home Post 5423 for grades 9 through 12.
As the Idaho representative for K-5, Mrs. Barrie will have her portfolio submitted for national competition. If she receives the K-5 award at the national level, she will be sent to Reno, Nevada, by the Idaho Department of VFW to receive the national award at the 2020 National VFW Convention in July.
Mrs. Barrie had this to say about her state win, “The VFW sponsors significant competitions for our youth in the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen programs and for our teachers with the Citizenship Teachers of the year program. Our Veterans and their service to our country have provided us with the freedoms we all share as Americans. They make our dreams possible. As a veteran myself, I whole-heartedly endorse these programs on behalf of veterans everywhere.”