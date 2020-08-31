Robin Wilson believes that science is not just to be taught, but to be experienced.
That has been the focus of her teaching at Emmett High School for the past six years. It is also the reason that the Society for Science and the Public has awarded her and her students a $5,000 grant for the new school year.
“Becoming an Advocate with the Society for a second year in a row is absolutely wonderful,” Wilson said of the honor. “My primary goal when I transitioned into teaching as a second career was to make science accessible to all students, regardless of their backgrounds and/or abilities. The Advocate Program enables me to strategize and focus my efforts to meeting my career goal by improving access to science for underrepresented students.”
In past years the grants have been limited to teacher stipends. This year the Society has expanded its program to include an additional $2,000 to support students who are conduction research at home or in classrooms.
The Society said that “in face of COVID-19 shutdowns, it is critical that we give students clear ways to do science research from home and have mentors available. This will ensure that students do not fall behind in STEM fields during this unprecedented time.”
Wilson is one of 66 Advocates selected by the Society . The only one in Idaho. This is the second year she has been selected.
The new dollars to the program are designated to be used for support in four areas: research lab kits, safety equipment for classrooms, tech kits for educators and internet access.
Wilson sees potential use of all four in Emmett.
As part of her commitment to the Society’s program, Wilson will guide a cohort of three or more students to enter their research programs into science research competitions. That has been a constant emphasis of her program since she came to EHS. Her students have been highly successful in such competitions every year and she sees this year no different, despite the challenges of the current changing learning environments.
Wilson was a practicing biologist in Nevada before making the jump to teaching and Emmett. Starting her seventh year teaching this week in Emmett High’s hybrid schedule is just another of adaptation that she teaches her students each day.
“There is an ever-changing need for students to be able to critically think and learn,” Wilson said. “That is fundamental to the scientific process. With these funds I can help develop equipment kits and supply kits for students whether we are in school full time or not. I really try to support them in doing home independent research. For those who want to do genetic research we will still have the lab here at the high school and hopefully the combination will serve the broadest range of our students. This program is about making science and research available to all our students, regardless of their personal resources.”