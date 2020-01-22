Over 200 Emmett students and chaperones caravanned to the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 15 to take part in the STEM Matters Day. The event at the State Capitol Building brought students from across the state for a free hands on education event that showcases students, community members and industries that are making a positive impact on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Idaho.
Representing Emmett at the four-hour program were 198 seventh grade students from Emmett Middle School. The students were joined by 31 adults including Mayor Gordon Petrie, Pat Petrie, Emmett City Fire Chief Curt Christensen and Emmett City Police Chief Steve Kunka. Chiefs Christensen and Kunka serve as mentors to the seventh and eight grade students at EMS and often join them the for activities and trips.
Sponsored the Idaho STEM Action Center the goal of the event is show students and the public that science and math are fun. The program included demonstrations ranging from drones to robots in addition to displays of a wide range of projects.
Emmett Schools GEAR UP program director Becky Webb organized the trip to the STEM event for seventh graders as part of her program which encourages students to prepare for their future education goals beginning at an early age.
Webb commended the great turnout of parents and volunteer chaperones to make the trip possible.
“ I was so grateful to have incredible chaperones — supportive EMS staff members, many wonderful parents, and distinguishedcommunity members, including Chief Kunka, Chief Christensen and Mayor & Mrs. Petrie,” Webb said.
The value of the STEM programs was emphasized throughout the day, including the job prospects that lean favorably toward those fields of employment.
“The number of Idaho’s unfilled STEM jobs continues to climb, rising from 3,813 in 2016 — the first year we tracked it — to 7,633 in 2019,” Dr. Angela Hemingway, the STEM Action Center’s executive director, said. “This represents a huge loss to Idahoans, amounting to $516 million in lost personal wages and $27 million in lost state tax receipts in 2019 alone.”
“The state anticipates 20 percent job growth in STEM careers, including health care, computing, engineering, and advanced manufacturing, by 2026,” Dr. Hemingway said. “Currently there are nearly 86,000 STEM workers statewide, and the Idaho Department of Labor predicts we may have 105,000 STEM jobs by 2026 – just six years from now. It is critical we build the STEM talent pipeline now so Idahoans have the knowledge and skills required to fill these high-demand STEM jobs in the future.”