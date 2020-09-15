Emmett Schools will stay in 'Yellow'

The Emmett School District will remain in the “Yellow” category this week, based on criteria Superintendent Craig Woods reviewed last Tuesday with Southwest District Health Department and Emmett health officials.
The Emmett School District had just started its second week in school when last week, the Board of Trustees downgraded the District from “Orange” to “Yellow,” effective Wednesday, September 9, when all students returned to their classrooms.
That decision was based on improved COVID related statistics. Woods reviews current statistics with Emmett health officials on a weekly basis to gather information that will help determine which category Emmett school will operate for the following week. If there’s a need to shift up or down, a special Board of Trustees meeting will be called.
“Our staff has done an excellent job trying to keep our schools COVID free,” Woods said. “We take this very seriously and constantly remind staff, students and parents about the importance of prevention. We want to keep our students in school with their teachers.”
The following is the criteria reviewed each week:
n Emmett School District current confirmed COVID cases?
n Butte View Complex: 1 staff member, 9/2
n Emmett School District current quarantines?
n Emmett High School: 1 staff member; 1 student
n Shadow Butte: 2 staff members
n Current daily incidence rate: Averaged over the last two weeks (8/23-9/5) for Gem County is 1.301 cases per 10,000 people. (Was 0.82 the prior week)
n Current positive rate for last week? The most current positivity data we have available is from the week of 8/23-8/29. The positivity rate for PHD3 during this time is 12.14%. The positivity rate for Gem county during this time is 7.69%.
n Current cases last 30 days Gem County? 62 cases in Gem County over the past 30 days (8/8-9/8).
n Student-age children who tested positive in the last 30 days? 21 cases in Gem County over the past 30 days (8/8-9/8) where the patient was aged 5-18.
n SWDH trend for Gem County? Up or Down? Overall, Gem county has been trending down in all major metrics over the past few weeks. Recently, many cluster outbreaks are affecting these trends, which we are watching closely.
n Are the cluster outbreaks isolated, and should we be worried at our schools? Some cluster outbreaks in congregate living facilities and other essential gatherings are concerning. There is also substantial community spread in Gem County, with 42% of cases not knowing where they were infected. This number is trending down which is a good sign, but is still very high.