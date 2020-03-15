The Emmett Independent School district posted on its website at 5 p.m. on Sunday that it will continue to hold school until Wednesday, in cooperation with several other Treasure Valley school districts. According to their EISD posting:
"School will be held Monday and Tuesday in Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Mountain Home, Nampa, and Vallivue school districts and Boise Catholic Schools.
All athletics and activities will be postponed through March 29.
As always, we honor the right of parents not to send their students to school. Absences on Monday and Tuesday will be excused without consequences.
March 18-20 school will be closed for students; staff will be planning how instruction would be provided should school need to be closed for an extended period after the March 23-27 Spring Break. Custodial staff will support the deep cleaning of facilities and plan for other services that may be needed such as meals, access to internet service, etc.
The decision wasn’t made lightly and reflects hours of discussions and consultations.
“Currently, the risk of exposure to COVID 19 is low in our communities. While we do not recommend school closure at this time as a measure to control the spread of disease, we support our local schools in their decision to close early to allow teachers to prepare for online learning if that should be needed in the coming weeks”, said public health officials from Central District Health and Southwest District Health.
The education leaders made their decision after a conference call with Gov. Brad Little and State Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppson.
Governor Little told the leaders that the community risk had not risen to a level to justify a closure of school considering the Center for Disease Control’s guidance. State and local health officials shared that the virus had not reached a stage of community spread. No evidence supports closing schools at this point effectively mitigates the spread of COVID-19.
Director Jeppson said the CDC and health officials support keeping schools open at this stage as the science does not support that closing effectively mitigates the spread of COVID-19.
The leaders noted that any decision to close school could adversely impact the ability of community healthcare and service responders to provide the necessary aide that is needed at this time.
Public health authorities say that social distancing is intended for non-essential functions. Examples of non-essential functions include sporting events, concerts, etc. However, essential functions such as workplaces, grocery stores, other retail outlets, schools, and government are functions that should continue based on information provided by the state’s public health officials.
Again, any student or staff member who is sick should stay home.
All districts and schools are continuing to evaluate this situation."