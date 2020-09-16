The Emmett School District will remain in the “Yellow” category next week, based on criteria Superintendent Craig Woods reviewed Monday with Southwest District Health Department and Emmett health officials.
The Emmett School District just started its third week in school.
That decision was based on relatively flat COVID related statistics. Woods reviews current statistics with Emmett health officials on a weekly basis to gather information that will help determine which category Emmett school will operate for the following week. If there’s a need to shift up or down, a special Board of Trustees meeting will be called.
“I appreciate the fact that everyone is working hard to keep numbers down, especially as we move into Homecoming Week,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “We remind students and staff that social distancing is paramount as we navigate through this period, trying to balance face-to-face teaching versus the safety of our community and School District students and employees.”
One area where the community could help is just self-awareness of community activity.
“It is very helpful for Gem County in the event of an infection and contact tracing is necessary,” Woods added.
Although masking in most cases is not required within the Emmett School District under the yellow category, health officials continue to recommend masks to help contain the number of positive cases.
The following is the criteria reviewed each week:
Note: numbers will change as employees and students return to work or the classroom. This week’s numbers include three sets of families.
Emmett School District current confirmed and probable COVID cases?
Emmett Middle School: 1 staff member
Emmett High School: 2 students, probable
Emmett School District current quarantines?
Emmett High School: 1 staff member; 3 students
Current daily incidence rate: Averaged over the last two weeks (8/30-9/12) for Gem County is 2.13 cases per 10,000 people. (Was 1.301 the prior week)
Current positive rate for last week? The positivity rate for Gem County during this time is 7.48%, down from 7.69%
Current cases (confirmed and probable) last 30 days Gem County? 79 cases (73 confirmed and 6 probable) in Gem County over the past 30 days (8/15-9/14).
Student-age children who tested positive in the last 30 days? 24 cases (23 confirmed and 1 probable) in Gem County over the past 30 days (8/15-9/14) where the patient was aged 5-18.
SWDH trend for Gem County? Up or Down? Overall, Gem County numbers have remained relatively flat in all major metrics during the past few weeks.
Other comments: Some cluster outbreaks in congregate living facilities remain a concern and are being monitored. No outbreaks at this point related to the start of Emmett School District opening.