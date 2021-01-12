The Emmett School Board of Trustees have approved a plan to seek voter approval on two separate measures, a supplemental and a plant facilities levies this spring allowing for funding flexibility to benefit both students and facilities
After extensive discussion Monday evening, the Emmett Board of Trustees agreed unanimously to place the two separate funding questions on the March 9 ballot.
According to a release from the Emmett Independent School District Tuesday morning, Gem County taxpayers will be asked to decide the following:
1. Should the Emmett School District renew its current 2-year Supplemental Levy for $1 million - $500,000 less than the current levy that expires this summer - for continued funding of staffing, curriculum and program funding?
a. The Supplemental Levy must be approved by 50 percent of the voters, plus one vote.
b. The Supplemental Levy is explained in this pdf.
2. Should the Emmett School District create a 10-year School Plant Facilities Levy to generate annual funds to remodel, maintain and address prioritized building projects?
a. The School Plant Facilities Levy must be approved by 55 percent of the voters, plus one vote.
b. The School Plant Facilities Levy is explained in this pdf.
“By reducing the Supplemental Levy and creating the Plant Facilities Levy, it separates the funding to focus on different kinds of needs, clearly defining where money is being invested in both students and facilities,” Superintendent Craig Woods said.
The Emmett School District would be bucking the statewide trend that 92 of 115 school districts depend on supplemental levy support by reducing the amount from $1.5 million to $1 million with the goal of going completely away from a supplemental levy in the next few years, Woods said.
Woods outlined the proposals for the board, explaining the reasoning and the advantages of the two-levy approach.
“Together, these levies address many of the concerns we have seen first-hand and heard from our community,” Board Chair Hoss White said after the meeting. “The supplemental levy will address the need for updated curriculum and textbooks, provide continued classroom support, and have a direct impact on the educational well-being of our kids.”
But it goes further than that, White said.
“The plant facilities levy will address the maintenance and upkeep of our buildings, an issue that has been of great concern to many in our community, including me.”
White added: “Our education community has stood by us, continuing to teach our kids face-to-face when the majority of the school districts around us have not. Now it's our turn to stand by them."
The School Plant Facilities (SPF) takes care of some of the high priority projects identified when the District considered a Bond Election in March of 2020 before trustees decided to stop that plan because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, which had just hit Idaho and sent students home for distance learning and threatened the economic viability of Idaho.
Fast-forward 10 months, Idaho’s state revenue outlook is good, and the Emmett School District has further evaluated the needs and community concerns.
Trustee Ronnie Weekes expressed support, indicating that this plan addresses many of the concerns that some members of the community have listed as reasons to vote no.
It’s likely that the School Board will want to propose a bond election for a new high school later in the “near future. But the amount of money needed would ultimately be reduced. That in turn, reduces the amount of interest that patrons would have to pay on the debt, Woods said.
Although trustees mentioned the possibility of a bond down the road, they agreed that the focus right now is to explain both levies to the community and help them understand reasoning behind the plan before the March 9th Election.
“The reality is: The community is growing,” Trustee Zach Higgins said as he prepared to move that the School Plant Facilities Levy be placed on the March 9th ballot. Trustees approved the motion 6-0.
What is the difference between a levy and a bond?
• A 2-year supplemental levy generates new funds each year for two years, based on a pre-set percentage of the assessed property value in the Emmett School District.
• A 10-year school plant facilities levy generates new funds for each of 10 years before it expires. It’s a “pay-as-you-go” kind of levy. It also is based on pre-set percentage. It does not generate interest that must also be paid off during the life of the bond, sometimes 30-40 years.
• School bonds provide funds for large long-term capital projects, build debt at the front end all at once and is paid off over the life of the bond with interest added to it.
What’s next?
• Woods said a committee of local supporters will be called into action to help get the word out.
• Supporters will launch a Facebook Page.
• In the coming weeks, more information with details should answer Gem County residents’ questions.
• Town Hall meetings will be scheduled to address questions.
• A dedicated web page has been created to host Emmett School District information regarding the levies and will have more content later this week. Visit: emmettschools.org/levy