"The Thanksgiving break seemed to also provide a slowdown in positive Covid cases reported in the schools during the past seven days. But this week could result in a spike related to new cases stemming from the same break, depending on community and family spread of the virus. However, the 30-day incidence trend rate for Gem County continues to grow."
Those words of caution were contained in a press release from the Emmett School District released on Tuesday evening, Dec. 8.
The total number of positive tests in Gem County has grown to 1,126 as of Tuesday evening according to stats reported on the coronavirus.idaho.gov website. A seventh death attributed in part to the COVID-19 infection was reported in Gem County on Tuesday as well.
The school district report further stated that "principals say that students and staff are getting used to the face coverings, which are required through December 18th unless there is a doctor’s note."
Free Testing available with Southwest District Health for students
Southwest District Health is ramping up the availability of free testing for students and staff, thanks to assistance with the Idaho National Guard. Weekend appointments will be offered soon. Call 208-296-1030 to make an appointment. Testing occurs at the Caldwell Southwest District Health Office.
The Trustees met Thursday, December 3, and discussed two items:
Should students and staff in close contact with a confirmed case and confirmed as wearing a mask during this contact be required to do the mandatory quarantine? After considerable discussion related to potential liability, the trustees voted 4-0 to table the question. Two trustees, Ronnie Weekes and Ross Walker, abstained from the vote.
Trustees also discussed whether students and staff who have had COVID would be exempted from the face covering requirement. Superintendent Woods told the board that monitoring and tracking who had COVID and who would not be required to wear a mask would be a logistical challenge and that it could violate student and staff privacy. Trustees agreed that they would not pursue the question.
Numbers for the past three weeks, including the Thanksgiving (November 17-December 7) in the Emmett School District are:
Quarantined: 129
Suspected: 29
Probable: 1
Confirmed: 52
School District Testing
The Emmett School District nurses are also trained to test students and staff for COVID and submit samples to Crush the Curve organization for results. Students needing a test may contact their school nurse. Testing is being done Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 and 11 am. Students are only tested with parental permission. Call the school nurse for an appointment.
CUMULATIVE NUMBERS Since September 1
Confirmed COVID cumulative cases:
Emmett High School: 30 students, 6 staff
Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School: 6 student, 5 staff
Emmett Middle School: 6 students, 13 staff,
Butte View Elementary: 2 students, 1 staff,
Carberry Elementary: 4 students, 9 staff members
Shadow Butte: 3 students, 3 staff
District Office/Butte View Complex: 5 staff
Bus Staff: 2
Districtwide confirmed cumulative: 51 students, 44 staff
Probable COVID cumulative cases:
Emmett High School: 4 students
Emmett Middle School: 2 students
Shadow Butte: 1 student
Bus staff: 1
Districtwide probable cumulative: 7 students, 1 staff
Cumulative Quarantines (exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid)
Emmett High School: 183 students; 2 staff
Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School: 22 students, 2 staff
Emmett Middle School: 145 students, 3 staff
Butte View Elementary: 30 students
Carberry Elementary: 41 students, 3 staff
Shadow Butte Elementary: 96 students; 10 staff
Ola Elementary: 0
Sweet-Montour Elementary: 1 student, 2 staff
Butte View Complex: 1 staff
Bus staff: 2
Districtwide cumulative quarantines: 518 students; 25 staff
Emmett School District cumulative suspected (students or staff home ill, getting tested)
Emmett High School: 54 students, 1 staff
Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School: 10 students; 3 staff
Emmett Middle School: 20 students, 6 staff
Butte View Elementary: 5 students
Carberry Elementary: 24 students, 4 staff
Shadow Butte Elementary: 24 students, 4staff
Ola Elementary: 0
Sweet-Montour Elementary: 2 students
Butte View Complex: 1 staff
Bus Staff: 1 staff
Districtwide cumulative suspected students: 139 students; 20 staff