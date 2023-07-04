The Emmett School District Board of Trustees ratified the 2023-24 master contract with the Gem County Education Association (GCEA) on June 15, incorporating salary increases as provided by Legislative action this spring.
Every year ESD negotiates with the local chapter of the teacher’s union (GCEA) to develop a Master Contract for district employees. Negotiations traditionally include State-directed salary and local benefit package adjustments.
The contract approved for the 2023-24 school year which began July 1, includes a small decrease in the out-of-pocket insurance costs for employees and varying salary increases. Teachers will receive an 8 to 12 percent increase in salary, depending on placement on the salary schedule. Administrators will see a 4 percent increase, and classified staff will see an increase between 2 and 8 percent.
In its press release confirming the ratification of the contract, the District clarified that “the funds for the salary increases are not coming from the recently-approved May ‘23 levy.”
The State Legislature allocated additional designated funding of just over $830,000 to the Emmett School District. All this funding was passed on to certified staff, and the District is required to report back to the State on how those funds are allocated.
This is the largest state teacher increase in funding in over ten years and impacts all Idaho school districts and their employees.
The District and the GCEA reportedly implemented Interest-Based Bargaining to reach the agreement.
The overall 2023-24 District budget has an increase of 5 percent over last year, which includes the voter-approved continuation of a $1 million levy.
How the State will fund the transition from Average Daily Membership calculations to Average Daily Attendance calculations will likely continue to create funding uncertainty for the 2023-24 school year until early Fall.