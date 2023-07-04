ESD Logo

The Emmett School District Board of Trustees ratified the 2023-24 master contract with the Gem County Education Association (GCEA) on June 15, incorporating salary increases as provided by Legislative action this spring.

Every year ESD negotiates with the local chapter of the teacher’s union (GCEA) to develop a Master Contract for district employees. Negotiations traditionally include State-directed salary and local benefit package adjustments.


