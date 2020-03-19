Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunch bags will be distributed, starting Thursday, March 19, through Friday, March 27, at Emmett Middle School curbside between 11 am and 1 pm for children, aged 1-18. Children must be present to receive bagged meals.
Child Nutrition Director Tyree White, who has dubbed this effort “Lunch Lady Super Hero Meals” said nutrition staff will be wearing capes Thursday.
Emmett Superintendent Craig Woods said federal USDA waivers allow for the free food distribution, much like the summer feeding program.
“We’re including spring break because we know that the employment picture for many families is uncertain at this point and many families have had to cancel their spring break plans because of COVID-19.
“This is an unprecedented time and we need to react in a way that will help our residents,” Woods said. “I appreciate the time and dedication that our staff has given to provide these services.”
If schools remain closed beyond Spring Break, a food distribution plan will be activated. However, the distribution method may be different, details will be released March 29.