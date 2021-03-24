Less than a week after voters rejected a proposed 10-year School Plant Facilities Levy by 32 votes, the Emmett Board of Trustees has decided to present a $68 million bond to voters on May 18 with the intent to build a new high school and repair or update existing school buildings.
Last Monday the trustees made the decision after contemplating an alternative of making a second run at the Plant and Facilities (P&F) levy. On Thursday at a second special meeting of the board, formal bond language and terms of the bond were determined.
The life of the bond will be 30 years, which would reduce the annual cost to taxpayers. According to the adopted language “the estimated average cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $194 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.”
Trustees had planned to ask voters in May 2020 to approve a similar $64 million bond, but decided the COVID-19 pandemic and effects of a shutdown created an uncertain climate. In making the motion for a $68 million bond, Trustee Ronnie Weekes said construction costs are climbing with no end in sight.
“If not now, when?” Superintendent Craig Woods asked after reviewing Monday’s night’s discussion and subsequent decision. “Interest rates are historically low, construction costs continue to increase. The population of our valley continues to grow and our aging buildings are in need of repair and replacement.”
Those interest rates and the dramatic increase in the property valuations in Gem County in the past year are part of the reason that the cost to a taxpayer, based on a standard levy rate, is lower than previous requests.
The 10-year P&F request that failed on March 9, while limited in its first two years, had a $200 per $100,000 valuation cap which would not change with continued increases in overall property values. The proposed cost on the $64 million bond pulled a year ago, had projected costs of $274 per $100,000 taxable valuation, on a 20-year bond.
The projected $194 per $100,000 taxable valuation would actually decrease in subsequent years as long as overall property valuations continue to increase and as more development becomes subject to taxation. That factor was pointed to as one way to make “growth pay for itself” to some degree.
Board Chairman Hoss White noted that “one of the biggest complaints that we’ve been hearing over and over is that growth needs to pay for growth. This won’t do it completely but it will certainly help.”
Looking forward, “passage of the $68 million bond will allow the district to address immediate safety concerns that our plant and facilities levy had prioritized within the first two years, as well as much larger remodel and updates to all of our district schools. The majority of the bond proceeds will go to replacing the current high school that will provide space for future growth within our schools.”
Woods told trustees that getting the required 67 percent voter passage is a “heavy lift.” But said: “I am confident the Emmett patrons will support our efforts. I believe that the health of a community is directly related to the health of the schools within that community. Our students deserve our best!”
During discussions regarding the proposed levy on the March 9th ballot, many patrons asked why the district was not going for the bond to build a high school. A $20.4 million bond effort was rejected in 2018 and was criticized at that time for focusing on a major renovation of Emmett Middle School and not the High School.
Although the March 15 meeting was not a public hearing, Chairman White invited those who attended the meeting in person to comment before a final decision was made.
As was discussed by the board, one person said the School Plant Facilities Levy created too much uncertainty for property owners over a 10-year period, causing voters to cast a “no” vote.
Three people who spoke said they would support the bond.
Moving forward, the trustees decided that voters deserved the opportunity to vote on a bond to build a new high school. They also expressed concern that without a bond or levy, school repairs and updates would not be done and the costs would continue to skyrocket.
The final vote Monday night was 4-1. Michael Garner was absent and White voted no because he didn’t think the timing was right, but said he will support the bond effort 110 percent.
The last time Emmett School District voters approved a Bond levy was Sept. 22, 1998 when 74.99 percent of those voting marked yes. That $12.5 million measure was used to build Carberry and Shadow Butte Elementary schools. That vote came one year after an identical vote fell just short of the two-thirds required to pass a bond, gaining 64.76 approval to consolidate the Letha, Hanna and Brick schools at the new Shadow Butte.
The only other bond measure taken to Gem County voters since 1998 was in Sept. 2008 when a $20 million package that was targeted to address major renovations needed at multiple facilities was presented. That vote actually had four different proposals ranging from $3.5 million to $20 million which prioritized those renovations, but all failed to reach the super majority.
Many of the repairs and renovations targeted in the failed 2008 bond remain on the critical needs list for Emmett Schools today.