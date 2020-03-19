Wednesday evening the Emmett Independent School District Board voted unanimously to approve wording for the school bond that will be placed before voters on May 19. The board also trimmed over $2 million off of the initial requested bonding authorization citing low interest rates and some certainly as to the property purchase for the proposed new high school.
The May 19 bond request will ask for $62.5 million rather than $64.62 million as originally proposed. The request remains a comprehensive plan that provides a new high school, tentatively planned for a 54 acre location bordered by E. Fourth Street and S. Substation Road, and extensive remodels at four other schools.
Negotiations continue regarding 42 acres that are adjacent to a 17-acre plot currently owned by the Emmett Public Schools Foundation. An agreement in principal has been reached allowing the Board to move forward with the bond request.
According to a press release from the Emmett School District, once formal letters of intent have been signed, Design West will be providing renderings of the proposed high school specific to the proposed site.
Additional details regarding the property and the comprehensive nature of this bond issue will be in the March 25 print edition of the Messenger Index.