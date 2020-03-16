After originally announcing that it would be dismissing students three-days early for Spring Break, due to the coronavirus COVID-19, the Emmett Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that the break will begin on March 17 rather than March 18.
ESD made the call working in cooperation with other Treasure Valley school districts.
"School districts in Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Nampa, and Vallivue will cancel school for students Tuesday, March 17, citing federal direction today that groups of people be limited to 10 or less and that parents educate their children at home as prevention measures."
The districts will continue to explore options for a possible extended school closure after spring break.
