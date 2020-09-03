The Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a change in its school re-opening plan, lowering its COVID risk alert level to Yellow effective for students, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
At a special meeting of the Board on Sept. 2 Trustees followed the recommendation of Superintendent Craig Woods to go ahead and move to the lower alert level earlier than projected by plans originally announced.
Trustees unanimously approved a plan Wednesday night to move to the Yellow Category, starting Wednesday, Sept. 9. The original recommendation was to make the conversion on Tuesday, Sept. 8 but the move was backed off one day to allow the hybrid schedule previously used by Emmett High and the Emmett Middle School to be balanced for all students before the change was made.
An exception to the Sept. 9 conversion date was made for outdoor sports activities effective on Friday, Sept. 4. The new athletic attendance guidelines were moved to the Yellow Category effective with the Friday night Emmett High School home football game against Weiser High School. That means attendance limits for the game were removed.
Classes started Monday, August 31, in the Orange Category, which limited the number of secondary students on campus and required masks in some cases.
Because COVID-19 related statistics have improved since mid-August, Superintendent Woods asked the Board of Trustees to consider moving to “Yellow” after just one week of class.
Woods told board members that he discussed the plan to shift to Yellow with local health officials on Aug. 31 and Southwest District Health on Sept. 1.
In speaking with the Southwest District Department, Woods said there was no concern moving to the yellow category, even with the one confirmed case in the school district. SWHD continued to list Gem County in the Orange category in the Wednesday listing of the risk levels of its six counties but acknowledged that it would likely be moving Gem County to Yellow on Sept. 9 when its next update would be posted. It had moved Gem County from Red to Orange the previous week and by policy are only moving county statuses every two weeks.
The Emmett School District notified staff members last week that one employee has tested positive. The employee had limited contact with fellow employees the previous week when his/her symptoms surfaced. The employee stayed home and was notified last Tuesday that the test was positive.
Students were not in the building last week and those employees who had close contact with the employee have been notified and reminded to self-monitor for potential symptoms.
“The Emmett School District takes this very seriously, and closely monitors safety precautions in regard to COVID-19.” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “The individual will remain at home for the recommended period for quarantine.”
It will be important to watch during the next couple of weeks whether there is community spread at the building or a cluster within the district and/or community, the SWDH official told Woods.
“That was reassuring,” Woods said. “With the low numbers in Gem County, it would be hard to justify limiting face-to-face education with students because of one confirmed case in the school district.”
Some the criteria that led to the recommendation included:
- Valor Health’s support of the plan to move to the Yellow Category.
- The number of positive cases for the period of August 16-29 dips below 1 per 10,000 people at .828.
- Current cases for the last 30 days in Gem County: 57 confirmed 14 probable
- School-aged children for the last 30 days who tested positive: 3 confirmed and 6 probable
- The group did not note any concerns with hospitalizations/transfers and community events, community spread or clusters.
Beginning Wednesday, September 9, all students will attend class under the Yellow category. That means that all middle school and high school students will join the elementary students with five-day-a-week presence inside classrooms. Most of the COVID-19 precautions, already in place, will remain in practice, including safe social distancing when possible, however, masks will not be required in most cases.